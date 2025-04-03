ESPN reporter picks Chandler Morris to make big impact "for a team on the rise"
It's no secret that it's difficult to find national hype around Virginia football. The team is 6-16 under Tony Elliott over three years. However, that's not to say there isn't potential for the Cavaliers to flip the script in 2025, a common theme amongst players this spring camp.
Beyond the grass at Hardie Football Operations Center and fans in Charlottesville, ESPN's David Hale believes that Virginia could be a team on the rise in 2025, highlighting Chandler Morris as the catalyst to the Hoos culture flip this fall in an article published on ESPN last week. Here is what Hale wrote about Morris and the Cavaliers:
"If we're talking really off the radar, we need a team that a) finished with a losing record in 2024, b) is getting no hype entering 2025, and c) has an actual path to the playoff based on offseason improvements and a manageable schedule. So, who fits that bill? How about Virginia? Hear me out. The Hoos added a solid transfer class led by QB Chandler Morris. They've been building slowly under Tony Elliott for three years, making small steps each season. They have a schedule that avoids both Clemson and Miami in the ACC (their FBS opponents had just a .370 winning percentage against Power 4 competition last year, and only Louisville, Duke and Washington State finished better than .500). Is it likely Virginia makes a playoff run? Of course not. But what would you have said about Arizona State and Indiana a year ago?"
For what it's worth, Chandler Morris is setting the bar high for himself and his team this fall, telling the media, "I want to win the conference championship" in an interview back in January.
Alongside Morris, Hale cites Virginia's 19-player transfer class as "solid," which includes standouts such as Hunter Osborne (Alabama), Devin Neal (Louisville), Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), Mitchell Melton (Ohio State), Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame), Brady Wilson (UAB) and Monroe Mills (Louisville).
Hale also has viewed Elliott's time in Charlottesville with an uphill trajectory, showing belief in the former Clemson coach who served as the Tigers co-offensive coordinator during the 2016 and 2018 national championship-winning teams.
Beyond the roster and coaching staff, Hale highlighted Virginia's favorable schedule that avoids Clemson and Miami. At the same time, their FBS opponents for the 2025 season registered a combined .370 winning percentage against Power 4 teams in 2024. Further, Hale notes that Virginia only faces three FBS opponents that had an above .500 record last year in Louisville, Duke, and Washington State.
To tie off this narrative, Hale acknowledged that the Virginia Cavaliers appearing in the College Football Playoff is undoubtedly a long shot but drew similarities to 2024 Arizona State and Indiana.
For context, the Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason poll, a similar spot the Hoos will likely find themselves in heading into this fall.
So why is Hale willing to back Chandler Morris?
Well, for starters, Morris brings plenty of experience as he puts on the pads for his sixth season of collegiate football, starting his career at Oklahoma before spending three seasons at TCU and a year at North Texas on his way to his final season in Charlottesville.
Morris inhabits a dual-threat style of play but has plenty of arm talent after throwing for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns last season for the Mean Green, ranking 5th in the nation in passing yards, third in completions, and 4th in touchdowns nationally.
On the ground, Morris rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, which included a 49-yard touchdown run against Memphis.
Now in Charlottesville, Morris has all the tools at his disposal to be great with a strong offensive line anchored by transfers Brady Wilson at center and Monroe Mills at tackle while having a strong receiving corps led by Jahmal Edrine, Trell Harris, and Jayden Thomas.
Chandler Morris and Co. will have their first chance to show their potential for the 2025 season on April 12th during the Virginia football spring game.