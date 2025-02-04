Cavaliers Now

UVA Football Has 4th-Ranked Transfer Class in ACC After 247Sports Update

Virginia football has the fourth-ranked incoming transfer class in the ACC and the 23rd-ranked incoming transfer class in the country, according to a recent transfer ratings update by 247Sports.

247Sports assigns a star classification (three-star, four-star, five-star) for each transfer as they have done historically for high school recruits, but only a couple of transfers earned five-star ratings. There were 150-200 four-star transfers and the rest of the players in the portal were labeled as three-stars.

There is also a point system for each school's total recruiting class, but it's a little bit complicated as the team's point total goes through a formula that adjusts for total number of commits so as not to heavily reward teams that have many more commitments than others.

The Cavaliers have added 19 transfers this offseason, tied for fourth-most in the ACC, and 247Sports has estimated the value of those transfers at 42.01 points, fourth-best in the ACC, trailing only North Carolina, Florida State, and Miami. See the full team transfer rankings for the Atlantic Coast Conference according to 247Sports below.

2025 Transfer ACC Football Team Rankings - 247Sports

  1. Miami - 11 commits, 65.08 points
  2. Florida State - 16 commits, 62.03 points
  3. North Carolina - 18 commits, 53.76 points
  4. Virginia - 19 commits, 42.01 points
  5. Louisville - 21 commits, 39.66 points
  6. SMU - 14 commits, 37.34 points
  7. Georgia Tech - 16 commits, 37.19 points
  8. California - 20 commits, 36.83 points
  9. Wake Forest - 22 commits, 36.02 points
  10. Virginia Tech - 19 commits, 35.25 points
  11. Stanford - 11 commits, 29.69 points
  12. NC State - 10 commits, 26.67 points
  13. Boston College - 11 commits, 25.92 points
  14. Duke - 7 commits, 25.43 points
  15. Pittsburgh - 12 commits, 24.88 points
  16. Syracuse - 7 commits, 18.32 points
  17. Clemson - 3 commits, 16.59 points

Of the 19 transfers Virginia secured in the last couple of months, two are four-star prospects: Louisville offensive lineman Monroe Mills and Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine. Mills was ranked the No. 44 overall transfer by 247Sports and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal by On3. Edrine was ranked the No. 96 overall transfer by 247.

Here is Virginia's complete 19-player incoming transfer class:

