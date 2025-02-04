UVA Football Has 4th-Ranked Transfer Class in ACC After 247Sports Update
Virginia football has the fourth-ranked incoming transfer class in the ACC and the 23rd-ranked incoming transfer class in the country, according to a recent transfer ratings update by 247Sports.
247Sports assigns a star classification (three-star, four-star, five-star) for each transfer as they have done historically for high school recruits, but only a couple of transfers earned five-star ratings. There were 150-200 four-star transfers and the rest of the players in the portal were labeled as three-stars.
There is also a point system for each school's total recruiting class, but it's a little bit complicated as the team's point total goes through a formula that adjusts for total number of commits so as not to heavily reward teams that have many more commitments than others.
The Cavaliers have added 19 transfers this offseason, tied for fourth-most in the ACC, and 247Sports has estimated the value of those transfers at 42.01 points, fourth-best in the ACC, trailing only North Carolina, Florida State, and Miami. See the full team transfer rankings for the Atlantic Coast Conference according to 247Sports below.
2025 Transfer ACC Football Team Rankings - 247Sports
- Miami - 11 commits, 65.08 points
- Florida State - 16 commits, 62.03 points
- North Carolina - 18 commits, 53.76 points
- Virginia - 19 commits, 42.01 points
- Louisville - 21 commits, 39.66 points
- SMU - 14 commits, 37.34 points
- Georgia Tech - 16 commits, 37.19 points
- California - 20 commits, 36.83 points
- Wake Forest - 22 commits, 36.02 points
- Virginia Tech - 19 commits, 35.25 points
- Stanford - 11 commits, 29.69 points
- NC State - 10 commits, 26.67 points
- Boston College - 11 commits, 25.92 points
- Duke - 7 commits, 25.43 points
- Pittsburgh - 12 commits, 24.88 points
- Syracuse - 7 commits, 18.32 points
- Clemson - 3 commits, 16.59 points
Of the 19 transfers Virginia secured in the last couple of months, two are four-star prospects: Louisville offensive lineman Monroe Mills and Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine. Mills was ranked the No. 44 overall transfer by 247Sports and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal by On3. Edrine was ranked the No. 96 overall transfer by 247.
Here is Virginia's complete 19-player incoming transfer class:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
- UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac
- Illinois offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II
- Kennesaw State long snapper Bryce Robinson
- Louisville offensive lineman Monroe Mills
- James Madison wide receiver Cam Ross
- Ohio State linebacker Mitchell Melton
- Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
