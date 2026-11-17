At this point in the season, many teams still haven't played a high-major game. That's not the case for No. 4 Virginia — as the Cavaliers have two signature wins over then-No. 12 Arkansas and Maryland. However, Coach Ryan Odom's squad still has a few freebies on the schedule before the gauntlet of ACC play.

One of the larger cupcakes is Old Dominion, tonight's opponent at John Paul Jones Arena.

A stock check on the Cavaliers

Virginia is still the only team in the country with a 5-0 record, top-12 win and a true road win.

Among ACC teams, the Cavaliers are second in points per game (91.8). Virginia also ranks top-five in field goal percentage (51.7%, first), steals (11.6, first), assists (20.4, second) and blocks (5.6, fourth).

Those numbers will probably get even better once the Cavaliers are done disemboweling the Monarchs and Loyola-Maryland this week. Even if Odom elects to empty the bench for the whole second half, Virginia should boatrace any mid-major on its schedule.

The Cavaliers have a player who could reasonably be referred to as one of one in college basketball right now.

UVA's Thijs De Ridder:



18 points per game

8 rebounds per game

2 steals per game

2 three-pointers per game



He is the only player in the country putting up those averages. pic.twitter.com/D45sLSKme6 — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) November 16, 2026

Then there's the potent core of Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis, both capable of dropping 25-plus tonight. Maybe they both do — plus Thijs De Ridder too. Based on how Odom approached other mid-major games, it can be expected that the key starters will get real minutes.

The starting five will probably all log at least 20 minutes tonight. Whether or not that happens, it will be worth following the game to see if Favour Ibe and Silas Barksdale get some opportunities. Those two could be part of the core of this team after the departures of De Ridder, Grunloh and others looming this offseason.

What does Old Dominion bring to the table?

The Monarchs' only win away from Norfolk, Va. came against a middling Bucknell team that the Cavaliers also blasted. It's a big ask for Old Dominion to be competitive against the No. 4 team in the nation — especially considering that the Monarchs haven't beaten a high-major opponent in several years.

Old Dominion is 5-0, but some of those wins have come against Regents, Norfolk State and Longwood. That's a far cry from the toils of ACC play.

The Monarchs have been sound defensively (allowing under 60 points per game), but the offensive output of 77 points per game is concerning given their relatively low level of competition. Perhaps this a chance for Odom to focus on defense and send the Monarchs back to Norfolk with a bulbous margin.

Final score prediction: Virginia 98, Old Dominion 70