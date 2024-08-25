Ex-UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall Loses in Debut as New Mexico HC
Former Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall's debut as New Mexico's head coach did not go as planned. Though his Lobos came into their Week 0 season-opener as near two-touchdown underdogs to Montana State, one of the top teams in the FCS, New Mexico took a 31-14 lead into the fourth quarter and seemed well on the way to capturing a victory in Mendenhall's first game at the helm of the program.
Instead, Montana State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining to spoil Mendenhall's debut with New Mexico falling 35-31 on Saturday night at University Stadium in Albuquerque.
This marks the second time that Mendenhall has suffered a loss to an FCS opponent is his debut at a new school, as his first game as head coach at Virginia was a 37-20 loss to Richmond to open the 2016 season.
Mendenhall spent just two years away from the sport after his shocking resignation as Virginia's head football coach after six seasons in 2021, taking a job as New Mexico's head coach this past offseason to make his official return to college football. In assembling his staff in Albuquerque, Mendenhall brought in 12 individuals who either played or coached at Virginia or both, including former UVA quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who is serving as New Mexico's offensive coordinator, and former UVA defensive coordinator Nick Howell, who is serving in the same role at New Mexico.
While Howell's defense did its job for the first three quarters of the game, the 21-unanswered points surrendered in the fourth quarter were unfortunately reminiscent of some of Virginia's defensive woes under Howell in 2020 and 2021.
It might be a slow start to the season for Mendenhall and company, as New Mexico will visit No. 21 Arizona next Saturday night in Tucson before traveling across the country after a bye week to face Auburn on the road.