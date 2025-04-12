Five Position Groups to Watch in the Virginia Football Spring Game
Spring football is back in Charlottesville, with the UVA Spring Game scheduled for Saturday, April 12th, at noon. With so many transfers, this is arguably one of the most exciting spring games, as it will give UVa fans their first true taste of the Cavaliers' 19 transfer additions. That said, here are five matchups to watch at Scott Stadium:
Quarterbacks: Chandler Morris v. Daniel Kaelin
Although many have penned Morris as the starter, the starting job is certainly up for grabs with the season still a few months away. Tony Elliott made it a goal in the transfer portal to snag not one but two quarterbacks, which he did with the additions of Chandler Morris and Daniel Kaelin. Now, with the two set to put on the orange and blue uniforms for the first time, they will have the chance to make their first impressions in the closest rendition of true game action.
From what to expect, Morris comes off a season at North Texas where he threw for 3,774 yards and 31 passing touchdowns, ranking 5th in the nation in passing yards, third in completions, and 4th in touchdowns nationally. On the other hand, Kaelin redshirted this past season at Nebraska.
Corner Backs
The lightest group this spring was the defensive back unit, which is now even lighter after the injury of Jam Jackson, which Tony Elliott announced on Thursday. With Jackson out, look for Morgan State transfer Ja’Son Prevard, freshman CJ Spence, John Hurley, and Kevon Gray to show their skill, but expect the Cavaliers to add a few cornerbacks in the transfer portal to sure up at the position.
Defensive Line
The Hoos finished second-to-last in the ACC in sacks in 2024 with 19. In an attempt to sure up at the position, the Cavs dove into the portal and added defensive ends Fisher Camac (UNLV), Cazeem Moore (Elon) and Mitchell Melton (Ohio State), along with defensive tackles Hunter Osborne (Alabama), Jacob Holmes (Fresno State) who join Jahmeer Carter, Anthony Britton and Jason Hammond (out due to shoulder surgery) in the trenches. This new-look group should be fun to watch on Saturday.
Offensive Line
The recent announcement of Louisville transfer Monroe Mills tearing his ACL puts a damper headed into Saturday. Despite the sour news, the Virginia offensive line should still be better in 2025, and with a loaded defensive line, it will be interesting to see how transfers Brady Wilson (UAB), Kevin Wigenton (Illinois), Tyshawn Wyatt (JMU) mesh with the returning guys McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Blake Steen and Ben York.
Wide Receivers
Virginia loaded up on wide receivers in the transfer portal with the additions of Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame), and Cam Ross (JMU) to pair alongside Trell Harris, Kameron Courtney, Suderian Harrison, and Andre Greene. Freshman Josiah Abdullah and Dillon Newton-Short will also look to show their depth in perhaps the deepest position for the Cavs headed into the fall. Specifically, look for Edrine to show himself as a deep threat while keeping your eyes on Trell Harris, who was off to a strong start in 2024 before missing most of the year with a knee injury.
The opening kickoff is set for noon, and the game will be televised on ACCNX.
