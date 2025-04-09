Virginia Football: 10 Players to Watch in Saturday's Spring Game
The UVa spring game on Saturday, April 12th, will give us a preview of what to expect for the 2025 Virginia football season. Here are 10 players to watch in the spring game:
Quarterback Chandler Morris
North Texas transfer Chandler Morris is the expected signal-caller for the Hoos in 2025. The spring game will give us our first taste of what this veteran collegiate athlete can do in the orange and blue. Morris threw for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2024, both good for top five in the FBS.
For more on Chandler Morris: Chandler Morris QB Highlights | Meet UVA Football's New Quarterback
Quarterback Daniel Kaelin
Two quarterbacks start the spring game, so while Morris will command one color, Daniel Kaelin should command the other. The Nebraska transfer has the opportunity to make a statement on Saturday, as a good performance could create an entertaining quarterback battle headed into the fall.
For more on Daniel Kaelin: Virginia QB Daniel Kaelin: "I'm gonna always prepare like I'm the starter"
Wide Receiver Trell Harris
After missing most of last season due to a knee injury, Trell Harris is healthy and ready to emerge as a top target in the Virginia offense after showing flashes of potential early last year. With Malachi Fields gone, Harris will be a player to watch as the Cavs' receiving corps looks to fill the shoes of the now Notre Dame wideout. Harris's best game last season was against Wake Forest, where he hauled in seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
For more on Trell Harris: Trell Harris Emerging as a Leader in the Virginia Wide Receiver Room
Offensive Lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
Tyshawn Wyatt is set to provide a massive boost to the Virginia offensive line that allowed the third most sacks in the ACC in 2024. Look out for Wyatt to make an early impact as the Virginia offensive line unit begins to gel. Although Wyatt is the only offensive lineman highlighted, watch for fellow transfers such as Brady Wilson and Kevin Wigenton II to show their ability. To add, it'll be interesting to watch where Wyatt is slotted whether it is as a guard or tackle as he's capable of playing both positions.
For more on Tyshawn Wyatt: UVA Football: Tyshawn Wyatt Brings Experience to the Offensive Line
Wide Receiver Jahmal Edrine
The former Purdue wideout was a massive pickup in the transfer portal for Virginia, bringing deep-threat ability that should stretch the Cavaliers' offensive capabilities. Alongside Trell Harris, look for Edrine to make his presence felt early and often with a skilled quarterback now throwing his way. At the end of a tough season that saw the Boilermakers finish with a 1-11 record, Edrine ended the season on a high note with five catches for 87 yards against Michigan State.
For more on Jahmal Edrine: Jahmal Edrine Looking to be UVA Football's Next NFL Caliber Wide Receiver
Defensive Tackle Hunter Osborne
The Alabama transfer finally gets to show what he can do after receiving praise for his ability to learn rapidly in his first few months on Grounds after spending two years in Tuscaloosa. Look out for Osborne in the trenches to help improve Virginia's defense, which finished 9th in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game and 16th in sacks.
For more on Hunter Osborne: Hunter Osborne Brings Championship Mentality to UVA's Defensive Line
Defensive Back Ja'Son Prevard
It's not easy to make the transition from FCS to FBS football. Jam Jackson made it last year in the secondary, earning UVA's Defensive Rookie of the Year. This year, Prevard will look to make that same leap, and in a light secondary that will likely see a few additions via the transfer portal this April, Prevard has the perfect platform to show everyone why he should be a starter this fall.
Defensive Back Devin Neal
Filling the shoes of Jonas Sanker will not be an easy task. However, Devin Neal's resume and experience show that, alongside Antonio Clary, he could allow the Virginia safety unit to remain one of the best in the ACC. Neal, who did not see much game action in 2024 at Louisville but was an All-ACC selection the season before that, will have the opportunity to show his worth in the orange and blue for the first time.
Defensive End Mitchell Melton
A National Champion.
On the heels of a national championship with Ohio State, Mitchell Melton will look to bring that championship mentality to Virginia, starting with his debut in a UVA uniform on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
Defensive End Cazeem Moore
As mentioned, the Hoos finished second to last in the ACC in sacks in 2024; Cazeem Moore will look to solve that issue. A transfer from Elon, Moore finished with six sacks in 2024 and will look to make his presence felt early in hopes of reinvigorating Virginia's pass rush.