Seven Things We're Excited About for the Start of UVA Football Season

College football is officially back. By the time this article is published, week 0 of the 2022 season will be underway with 11 games taking place around the country (and in Ireland) on Saturday.

The rest of college football will have to wait a few more days to begin the season and that includes the Virginia football team, which will begin the 2022 campaign in exactly one week against Richmond at Scott Stadium.

With seven days remaining until UVA's first gameday of the fall, we're going to break down seven things we're excited about for the start of the Virginia football season.

1. The Tony Elliott era begins

Saturday's kickoff is no usual season-opener for the Virginia football program, as it officially commences Tony Elliott's tenure leading the Cavaliers. Elliott, who helped Clemson capture seven ACC titles and two national championships during his time on Dabo Swinney's coaching staff, looks to bring that championship-winning culture to Charlottesville as he makes his head coaching debut. In his first eight months on the job, Elliott has infused a great deal of positive energy into the program and there is widespread excitement for the upcoming season. On Saturday, we will finally get to see how that energy translates to the gameday atmosphere at Scott Stadium and more importantly, to Virginia's performance on the field.

2. Brennan Armstrong starts his Heisman campaign

Last season, Brennan Armstrong led all of Power Five quarterbacks in passing yards per game and total offense per game and shattered the UVA quarterback record books. Somehow, through all of last season and even approaching this season, Armstrong has continued to fly under the radar as perhaps the most underrated quarterback in college football. There is no denying Armstrong's talent and production, but the one glaring piece missing from his resume has been the success of his team. If Armstrong can put up the numbers again AND lead Virginia to a successful season with perhaps a run to the ACC Coastal title, there is plenty of reason for him to deserve strong consideration for the Heisman this season.

3. UVA's wide receivers show their firepower

Virginia's wide receiving corps has an argument as the most potent group of pass-catchers in the country. Marques Hagans' unit returns three players - Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, and Billy Kemp - who had at least 700 receiving yards last season. There's also the highly-anticipated return of the 6'7" Lavel Davis Jr., who led the ACC in yards per catch (25.75) as a true freshman in 2020 before missing all of last season with a torn ACL. Armstrong and these dangerous UVA receivers will look to put on a show in the season-opener and every week this season.

4. New-look Virginia defense makes statement to start the season

After a horrendous 2021 season, the UVA defense looks to turn the page under new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski. The Cavaliers will have a new defensive scheme, a deep and talented defensive line thanks to some quality additions from the transfer portal, and a massive chip on their shoulder as they try to right the ship this season.

5. New coach, new traditions

With a change in coaching staff, there will naturally come some changes in a program's gameday traditions. It will be interesting to see what Tony Elliott keeps from the Bronco Mendenhall era - like the 4th side - and what new things he brings to the program. On the Coach's Corner show this week, Elliott indicated that one of the new customs will be that the team will remain on the field after the game and sing the Good Old Song.

6. A sea of orange

Whether you're in attendance at Scott Stadium or watching from home next Saturday, make sure to wear your orange. Virginia will open the 2022 football season with an orange out. Seeing the sea of orange UVA fans swaying and singing The Good Old Song after the Cavaliers score their first points of the season will never get old.

More than anything, it will be great just to see the Cavaliers back on the field at Scott Stadium playing football. It has been a long and unusual offseason and there have been more than enough storylines to keep us occupied this year. But, at long last, it's now time to set aside the endless debates and discussions and play some football.

Virginia hosts Richmond on Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30pm at Scott Stadium.

