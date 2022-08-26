Late Goals Doom No. 12 UVA Field Hockey in 3-2 Loss at No. 11 Penn State

The No. 12 Virginia field hockey team opened up its season with a tough contest on the road at No. 11 Penn State on Friday afternoon. The Cavaliers struck first in the second quarter and then again early in the fourth to build a 2-1 lead. But, the Nittany Lions rallied at the end of the game, scoring two goals in the final ten minutes to steal the win away as Virginia fell to Penn State 3-2 in the season-opener.

After a scoreless first quarter, sophomore Jans Croon drew first blood on a penalty corner set up by Lindsay Dickinson and Dani Mendez-Trendler to get the Cavaliers on the board.

UVA's 1-0 lead would not hold until halftime, though, as the Nittany Lions managed to convert a penalty corner of their own as Reese Meghan scored with just over two minutes left in the period.

Penn State blitzed Virginia with eight shots in the second period and did so again in a third period that was entirely dominated by the Nittany Lions, who held an 8-0 advantage in shots in the third. Five of those eight shots were on goal, but UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy stood tall, saving all five shots that came to her. Penn State also had four corners to Virginia's zero in the period, but converted on none, so the match remained tied at one goal apiece.

A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Virginia moved back in front on a clutch goal by senior striker Laura Janssen. UVA was back on top 2-1, but needed to hold off an aggressive Penn State offense for the remaining 12 minutes of regulation.

The Nittany Lions broke through quickly, tallying the equalizer on a goal by Jemma Punch just two minutes later to make it 2-2.

Penn State had a thorough advantage in the main stat categories, outshooting Virginia 21-11, including an 11-5 edge in shots on goal. The Nittany Lions had double the amount of penalty corner opportunities as UVA, 14-7.

The Virginia defense held strong and as time dwindled down, it seemed this season-opening match was headed for overtime. Then, with less than a minute to go, Penn State had a breakaway scoring opportunity and Sophia Gladieux took full advantage, beating Kennedy and putting the ball in the back of the goal for the game-winner with just 33 seconds left on the clock.

For the second year in a row, Virginia begins its season with a gut-wrenching loss to Penn State. In 2021, the Cavaliers fell to the Nittany Lions in overtime, also by a score of 3-2 to start the season.

Virginia will have to move on from the loss quickly as the Hoos have another tough challenge against a ranked opponent on the road at No. 17 Delaware on Sunday at 1pm.

