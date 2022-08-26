This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 26th

Catch up on all the latest news and storylines around the UVA men's basketball program. Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

It was a relatively quiet week with regards to news surrounding the Virginia men's basketball program. The team got back to Charlottesville from the trip to Italy last weekend and promptly began classes along with the rest of the UVA population this week. With the season still a couple of months away, the focus for coaching staff for the next several weeks will be on the recruiting front.

The following summary of all the latest headlines surrounding the UVA men's basketball program includes a wrap-up of the team's exhibition tour in Italy as well as a few recruiting notes for the class of 2023:

On Saturday, we wrapped up our coverage of Virginia's exhibition tour in Italy with our four takeaways from the trip. Of course, these observations generated from a series of exhibition games overseas should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering that box score statistics and game footage were very limited. Nonetheless, we took our best shot at digesting what we learned about the team during the four games of the tour and came away with four takeaways that can be read here: Four Takeaways from the Virginia Basketball Exhibition Tour in Italy

Back to the recruiting front, UVA has now made the latest cut list for each of its six remaining offered targets in the recruiting class of 2023. Richmond guard Davin Cosby Jr. announced his top seven on Sunday and included Virginia along with Alabama, LSU, NC State, Wake Forest, and Auburn. Cosby is set to come to UVA for his official visit this weekend.

In addition to Cosby, TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA), Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN), Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA), Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT), and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ) have Virginia in their most recent cut lists.

247Sports updated their player rankings for the recruiting class of 2023 this week and several of UVA's remaining targets climbed in the rankings, as did Blake Buchanan, Virginia's lone verbal commitment in the class.

Buchanan's recruiting stock has skyrocketed this summer and the latest rankings now reflect that change. Previously a three-star prospect and the No. 161 overall player in the class, Buchanan is now a four-star on 247 and shot up a staggering 94 spots to No. 67 in the player rankings.

Returning to this year's team, UVA's social media pages had some fun with the players on their first day of classes:

