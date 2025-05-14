2025 DB Lukas Sanker, Brother of Former Virginia DB Jonas Sanker, Commits to UVA
Virginia Football got a late addition to the 2025 class tonight. Defensive back Lukas Sanker, brother of former UVA DB Jonas Sanker, committed to the Cavaliers tonight, flipping from Harvard.
Sanker is a 6'0 180 LBS DB who played at Woodberry Forest High School (VA) and had other offers from schools such as Duke and James Madison. He is going to enroll at UVA this summer. According to 247Sports, Virginia's 2025 recruiting class ranked 45th nationally.
His brother Jonas is getting set to start his rookie season in the NFL after being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the draft.
Sanker is the first UVA safety to be drafted since 2019, when Juan Thornhill was chosen in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sanker is a two-time First Team All-ACC selection at safety, and in 2024 was also an All-America honorable mention according to Phil Steele. For his career, Sanker appeared in 43 games, starting in 33, and totaled 273 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 17 pass breakups.
Last season, Sanker led the team in total tackles (98), solo tackles (65), tackles for loss (8.5) and fumble recoveries (2). His average of 5.4 solo tackles per game led the ACC and was good for seventh among all FBS players in 2024. He is the only player in UVA history to be named ACC Defensive Back of the Week four times in a single season. Sanker was instrumental in the Cavaliers’ 24-19 win at No. 23 Pittsburgh (Nov. 9), when he recorded a TFL on third down, blocked the ensuing field goal attempt and recorded an interception on the Panthers’ very next drive. Sanker also scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return and added six tackles in UVA’s 24-14 home win over Boston College (Oct. 5).
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Sanker was voted one of five team captains by his teammates.
Sanker is the fifth Cavalier ever to be selected by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL draft joining DB George Stetter (1967), WR Kent Merritt (1974), OT Jim Dombrowski (1986), RB Barry Word (1986).
Additional Links
New Updated Win Total Projection Paints Optimistic Picture Of Virginia Football Making A Bowl Game In 2025
ESPN Predicts Who Will Be Virginia Football's Top Three Most Impactful Transfers in 2025
ESPN Ranks Virginia Football's Offseason Among the Best In the ACC