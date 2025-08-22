2025 Virginia Cavaliers Football Schedule and Results
Virginia Football has not made a bowl game in Tony Elliott's first three seasons, but based on their offseason activity, that seems to be the goal. Elliott has brought in 30 transfers this offseason, and the Cavaliers have one of the most underrated transfer classes in the country and one of the top ones in the ACC. To top it all off, UVA has one of the most manageable schedules in the ACC. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season, four teams that are projected to be among the best in the conference.
The mood when the Cavaliers took the stage in Charlotte for ACC media days was that UVA is ready to compete in the ACC. Actions speak louder than words, and Virginia is going to have to be ready to roll against Coastal Carolina on August 30th.
Easiest Schedule in the Power Four?
In a ranking of ACC schedules, CBS Sports Chip Patterson ranked UVA's as the easiest in the conference, while Syracuse has the toughest:
"A busy offseason aligns with one of the more favorable schedules to set up what could be coach Tony Elliot's long-awaited breakthrough with the program. Virginia brings in 31 players from the portal (it only took 22 total over the previous two offseasons) and faces a schedule that lacks Clemson, Miami, and SMU. The toughest nonconference game is actually against an ACC peer in NC State, so if Virginia can hold serve as a favorite, it might need only one or two upsets to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021."
As you'll see, this is a very favorable schedule for the Cavaliers. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season and don't face a projected top 25 opponent according to FPI. I also don't think Virginia Tech is the 26th best team in the country and the 4th best in the ACC. I don't expect this team to be in the ACC Championship, but anything less than a bowl appearance is going to be mighty disappointing. There is a chance that this team could not only get back to a bowl game but also win eight games.
Theme games this season
Saturday, August 30th: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
Theme: Paint the Town Orange
Wear: Orange
Saturday, September 13th: Virginia vs. William & Mary
Theme: UVA Strong
Wear: White
Saturday, September 20th: Virginia vs. Stanford
Theme: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day
Wear: N/A
Friday, September 26th: Virginia vs. Florida State
Theme: True Blue Game
Wear: Blue
Saturday, October 18th: Virginia vs. Washington State
Theme: Homecomings/ Breast Cancer Awareness
Wear: Pink
Saturday, November 8th: Virginia vs. Wake Forest
Theme: Heroes Appreciation/ Family Weekend
Wear: Camo
Saturday, November 29th: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Theme: Senior Day
Wear: N/A
RECORD TRACKER
Overall record: 0-0
Conference record: 0-0
The 2025 UVA Football Schedule
Aug. 30th- Coastal Carolina
Sept. 6th- at NC State
Sept. 13th- William & Mary )
Sept. 20th- Stanford
Sept. 26th- Florida State
Oct. 4th- at Louisville
Oct. 18th- Washington State
Oct. 25th- at North Carolina
Nov. 1st- at Cal
Nov. 8th- Wake Forest
Nov. 15th- at Duke
Nov. 28th- Virginia Tech