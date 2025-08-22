Cavaliers Now

2025 Virginia Cavaliers Football Schedule and Results

Jackson Caudell

Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Virginia Football has not made a bowl game in Tony Elliott's first three seasons, but based on their offseason activity, that seems to be the goal. Elliott has brought in 30 transfers this offseason, and the Cavaliers have one of the most underrated transfer classes in the country and one of the top ones in the ACC. To top it all off, UVA has one of the most manageable schedules in the ACC. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season, four teams that are projected to be among the best in the conference.

The mood when the Cavaliers took the stage in Charlotte for ACC media days was that UVA is ready to compete in the ACC. Actions speak louder than words, and Virginia is going to have to be ready to roll against Coastal Carolina on August 30th.

Easiest Schedule in the Power Four?

Nov 23, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (right) runs onto the field with players prior to their game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In a ranking of ACC schedules, CBS Sports Chip Patterson ranked UVA's as the easiest in the conference, while Syracuse has the toughest:

"A busy offseason aligns with one of the more favorable schedules to set up what could be coach Tony Elliot's long-awaited breakthrough with the program. Virginia brings in 31 players from the portal (it only took 22 total over the previous two offseasons) and faces a schedule that lacks Clemson, Miami, and SMU. The toughest nonconference game is actually against an ACC peer in NC State, so if Virginia can hold serve as a favorite, it might need only one or two upsets to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021."

As you'll see, this is a very favorable schedule for the Cavaliers. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season and don't face a projected top 25 opponent according to FPI. I also don't think Virginia Tech is the 26th best team in the country and the 4th best in the ACC. I don't expect this team to be in the ACC Championship, but anything less than a bowl appearance is going to be mighty disappointing. There is a chance that this team could not only get back to a bowl game but also win eight games.

Theme games this season

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (0) runs on his way to scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Saturday, August 30th: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
Theme: Paint the Town Orange 
Wear: Orange 

Saturday, September 13th: Virginia vs. William & Mary 
Theme: UVA Strong 
Wear: White

Saturday, September 20th: Virginia vs. Stanford
Theme: Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day
Wear: N/A

Friday, September 26th: Virginia vs. Florida State
Theme: True Blue Game
Wear: Blue 

Saturday, October 18th: Virginia vs. Washington State 
Theme: Homecomings/ Breast Cancer Awareness 
Wear: Pink 

Saturday, November 8th: Virginia vs. Wake Forest
Theme: Heroes Appreciation/ Family Weekend
Wear: Camo

Saturday, November 29th: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Theme: Senior Day
Wear: N/A

RECORD TRACKER

Overall record: 0-0
Conference record: 0-0

The 2025 UVA Football Schedule

Aug. 30th- Coastal Carolina

Sept. 6th- at NC State

Sept. 13th- William & Mary )

Sept. 20th- Stanford

Sept. 26th- Florida State

Oct. 4th- at Louisville

Oct. 18th- Washington State

Oct. 25th- at North Carolina

Nov. 1st- at Cal

Nov. 8th- Wake Forest

Nov. 15th- at Duke

Nov. 28th- Virginia Tech

