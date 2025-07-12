2025 Virginia Football Position Breakdown: Running Backs
Fall Camp is quickly approaching, and the 2025 Virginia football season is just around the corner. This is setting up to be an interesting year for Tony Elliott and his program, as they have loaded up in the transfer portal and have one of the ACC's most advantageous schedules. Can they put it all together and make a bowl game? Could they possibly do more than just make a bowl game?
After previewing the quarterbacks for this UVA team, let's take a look at the backfield and who is coming back and who are some new faces for the Virginia offense.
Who is Returning?
While last year's leading rusher Kobe Pace is now gone, Virginia could be just fine at running back and that is because Xavier Brown could be ready to be the breakout player for Virginia.
Last season, Brown had 80 carries for 488 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Brown finished with a 75.4 overall grade in 229 snaps, and that was the highest on the offense for those who played more than 100 snaps. Now that he is going to get a chance to be the lead rusher, what is going to be in store for him this season? Brown could be one of the breakout running backs in the ACC this season.
The other two running backs who are returning for UVA this season are Noah Vaughn and Davis Lane Jr, with Vaughn being the most productive of those two backs. Last season, Vaughn had 36 carries for 120 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, while Lane had just one carry. On the surface, it appears that Vaughn and Lane are going to be depth pieces for this running back room, but we will see as the season gets closer if they can add anything more to the room.
Who are the Newcomers?
UVA is welcoming in two transfers and one true freshman to this year's running back room.
J'Mari Taylor is the most accomplished running back not just in terms of the newcomers, but on the entire roster. Last season for NC Central, Taylor had 196 carries for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. According to PFF, Taylor finished with an 86.3 overall grade in 484 snaps. Yes, it was at the FCS level, and there is going to be a serious step up in terms of competition in the ACC this year, but Taylor is going to have a chance to come in and be a major factor in the backfield for the Cavaliers this season.
Harrison Waylee is the most experienced running back on the roster, having spent three seasons at Northern Illinois before spending two seasons at Wyoming. For the Cowboys last season, Waylee ran the ball 63 times for 323 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. According to PFF, Waylee finished with a 66.0 overall grade in 136 snaps.
The lone true freshman of the group is 2025 three-star running back Xay Davis. It would be a surprise if Davis saw any meaningful snaps in the backfield this season given how experienced the rest of the roster is at the position, but you can never count anything out.
Summary
Overall, this is an experienced group and I would expect Brown and Taylor to be the two main guys that see snaps. They both have big potential and could form one of the best 1-2 punches in the conference if everything goes right. Waylee is the kind of experienced veteran you want on the team and the same can apply to Vaughn. Those are likely going to be the top four backs and this could be a very solid group for UVA this season.