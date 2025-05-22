2026 Athlete Alex Dunn Joins Virginia Football's Recruiting Class
Tony Elliott and Virginia have made another addition to its 2026 recruiting class. 2026 athlete Alex Dunn, who plays at Rustburg High School in Rustburg (VA), announced on social media tonight that he is committed to the Cavaliers.
Dunn plays wide receiver and defensive back in high school and has talent at both positions. The 6'1 180 LBS athlete has a chance to be an impact player at the next level with the right development. He is the fifth commitment in the class for UVA.
This is the second commitment in less than a week for Virginia. Three-star offensive tackle Michael Gildea, who plays at Hun School in Princeton (NJ) announced his commitment to Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers last Thursday, becoming the fourth commitment for the Cavaliers in the 2026 class and the second offensive lineman.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Gildea is the No. 987 ranked player in the entire country, the No. 77 OT in the country, and the No. 19 player from the state of New Jersey. He held other offers from Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others. He is reportedly going to take an official visit to UVA on the weekend of June 19th. Virginia currently has the No. 62 overall class in the country and the No. 14 class in the ACC.