2026 Three-Star DB Jayden Covil Commits to Virginia
UVA has made an important addition to their 2026 recruiting class tonight.
Things seemed to be trending the Cavaliers way for 2026 defensive back Jayden Covil and tonight, he made it official by committing to UVA, giving the class and the defensive back group a big boost.
Covil now becomes the 10th commitment for UVA and their class now ranks 79th in the country. Covil has taken official visits to Virginia, Virginia Tech, UConn, and Wake Forest this summer. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 1559 player in the country, the No. 137 cornerback in the country, and the No. 36 overall player in the state of Virginia. The 5'10 160 LBS cornerback plays at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, and is in for a big senior season.
Last week, Virginia insider Jacquie Franciulli put in a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction for the Cavaliers to land 2026 athlete DaMari Carter, who was on a visit to UVA earlier this month. Now, Crystal Ball predictions can be wrong, but this shows that the Cavaliers appear to be trending towards landing one of the top athletes in the state of Virginia. He is set to announce his decision tomorrow, and he is set to decide between Maryland, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Carter is the No. 807 player in the country, the No. 53 athlete in the country, and the No. 20 athlete in the state of Virginia. He holds offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia, among others.
This was an important commitment tonight and if they can also land Carter tomorrow night, the secondary is also going to get a big boost. UVA already has three-star cornerback Alex Dunn in the class and now Covil. Carter would make this secondary class even better if he commits to Virgina.