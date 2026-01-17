Virginia Gets Commitment From Buffalo Transfer Safety Jalen McNair

It has been a busy day for Virginia Football. They have been adding to their roster via the transfer portal and their latest addition is Buffalo safety Jalen McNair. McNair had 50 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 FR and 4 pass breakups last season and is going to be a candidate to be an immediate contributor

McNair has played a lot of snaps for the Bulls over the past two seasons. In 2025, Pro Football Focus gave him a 66.5 overall grade in 543 total snaps, including a 78.3 run defense grade. In 2024, he was credited with playing 716 snaps and finished with a 71.3 overall grade and an 84.7 run defense grade. McNair (5'9 190 LBS) has graded out well defending the run and that is something that is expected of Virginia's defensive backs.

For his career, McNair totaled 110 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions. Virginia has 25 total commitments from the transfer portal, and their transfer class ranks 6th in the ACC behind California, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Florida State.

Big Addition at QB

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) runs during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The positions that Virginia has prioritized this cycle have been quarterback and the secondary. It would still be good for the Cavaliers to land some impact players at wide receiver, but they have also done a really good job of retaining important players on the offensive line and on defense.

Some of the biggest wins for Virginia this offseason came from retaining its own players. Linebacker Maddox Marcellus and multiple offensive linemen are coming back, as well as the additions in the secondary.

The quarterbacks of course are going to get the headlines.

Pribula was the starter for the majority of the season for the Tigers, aside from when he was out with an injury, and had a solid season as a dual-threat quarterback. Pribula had Missouri at 6-1 when he was injured and threw for 1,971 yards with 17 total touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 67.4%. Pribula finished with a 76.2 overall grade in 672 snaps according to PFF.

247Sports ranked Pribula as the No. 133 player in the transfer portal and the No. 15 QB. He was the second highest rated quarterback that had yet to commit to a school. Before visiting Virginia, Pribula also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

He is going to bring a dual threat presence to Charlottesville and is a very different quarterback from Morris. The next part for Virginia is going to be finding someone who can be a reliable backup, as Pribula did have trouble with injuries last season.

This is a huge victory for Virginia and will also give this year's Commonwealth Clash an interesting twist. Pribula originally played for current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin while at Penn State.

