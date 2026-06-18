3 reasons why Virginia can beat the ACC’s best teams (again) in 2026

Virginia football was finally able to put it all together in 2025, making it to the ACC Championship game after finishing with a 7-1 conference record in Tony Elliott's fourth year at the helm. Now, this feisty UVA football program looks to keep the success going as they enter the 2026 season.

Despite some outside noise saying that the Cavaliers will most likely be "weaker" this season, there are a few reasons why Virginia football fans should be confident in this year's team.

Des Kitchings returns as a top-notch offensive play-caller

After gradually improving as a playcaller over the past couple of seasons, Kitchings was undoubtedly one of the best to do it in 2025. Not only did Virginia have one of the most efficient offenses in the league on a play-by-play basis, but it averaged over 30 points per game as well.

The way Kitchings was able to adapt his scheme to Chandler Morris last season was incredible, and he should be able to do it again with Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein in 2026. As long as he can sustain his success as a situational playcaller, the Cavaliers should be able to replicate their offensive accomplishments from 2025, if not improve on them.

UVA has the best offensive line in the ACC

Virginia's offensive line unit is full of what seems like "old men", and that's exactly the way they want it to be. The amount of sheer experience that this offensive line has is mind-blowing. The projected starting five of McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf, Makilan Thomas, and Monroe Mills have a combined 11,000+ career snaps played.

Boley, Josey, and Metcalf were all incredibly good last year, and now they finally get a healthy Makilan Thomas and Monroe Mills (one of the top transfer portal OL in 2025) back for 2026. The Cavaliers haven't had this type of bookend offensive tackle combo in quite a while, and the interior trio should be impressive again with Thomas in the mix at right guard.

The secondary should improve astronomically in 2026

It's no secret that Virginia was hit incredibly hard with the injury bug last season, and it might've hit the hardest in the defensive back room. Jam Jackson and Ja'Maric Morris were both expected to play a huge role at cornerback in 2025, but they were both lost for the season early on.

Now, they're back and ready to contribute alongside Donavon Platt, Jacobie Henderson, Patrick Campbell, and Omillio Agard. This impressive group of cornerbacks, combined with Brandyn Hillman, Corey Costner, Christian Ellis, and Ethan Minter at safety could form one of the best secondaries in the conference when it's all said and done.