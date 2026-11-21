Left for dead just three weeks ago, Virginia's football team has shown surprising signs of life in its past two games. Saturday's 41-24 victory over Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad not only qualified the Cavaliers (6-5) for a bowl game, but also gave them confidence (and a two-game win streak) heading into next Saturday's regular-season finale at rival Virginia Tech.

There was a lot to like -- and a few glitches -- for Cavalier fans, many of whom stayed to the final gun to celebrate. Here are a few of the many winners (and a couple of losers) from Saturday's resounding victory:

Winner: Fisher Camac

It had been an underwhelming season for Camac, who entered Saturday's game with a modest 3.5 sacks despite starting every game. He often got tantalizingly close to opposing quarterbacks but rarely brought them down.

But the fifth-year defensive end celebrated Senior Day with his most productive performance of the season.

Early in the third quarter, he corralled UNC true freshman quarterback Travis Burgess for a 6-yard loss. Later, he was involved in two huge fourth-down stops of running back Demon June that ended promising Tar Heel drives and completely switched momentum. He finished the day with six tackles.

Winner: Beau Pribula

No one's calling for his benching anymore -- not after Saturday's dominant performance against what was a short-handed UNC defense.

While Burgess was dazzling for the Tar Heels, Pribula was almost flawless, completing 19 of 24 passes for a season-high 297 yards. He also tied his career high with four touchdown passes to four different receivers (Da'Shawn Martin, Jekail Middlebrook, Xavier Brown, and Dakota Twitty).

His October struggles -- no TD throws in losses to SMU and Duke -- prompted calls for Eli Holstein to replace him as starter. But Pribula has 19 touchdown passes and just three interceptions all season. And for the second straight week, he sat out the fourth quarter -- because of what he had done well, not what he had done wrong.

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Winner: Des Kitchings

If anyone endured as much heat as Pribula, it was Kitchings, whose offensive play-calling drew plenty of criticism during Virginia's three-game losing streak.

But on Saturday, Kitchings pushed all the right buttons against one of football's greatest defensive minds, UNC coach Bill Belichick. The Cavaliers amassed 464 total yards, a total surpassed only by early-season romps over Norfolk State and Delaware.

Kitchings specifically exploited UNC's five-man defensive fronts with wheel routes for running backs and other plays to the perimeter.

"I thought we had some really good play designs by coach Kitch," head coach Tony Elliott said.

Loser: Defensive secondary

The Cavaliers effectively kept the Tar Heels out of the end zone until the fourth quarter, but they did a lot of bending without quite breaking.

UNC amassed 581 total yards, the most allowed by the Cavaliers this season -- even in blowout road losses to Florida State and Wake Forest. Much of it came through the air, where Burgess threw for 354 yards in his first college start.

Jacobie Henderson had a particularly rough game, getting called for a face mask penalty that enabled UNC's first touchdown drive and allowing a 46-yard completion to Mason Humphrey. The Cavaliers also ceded catches of 40 and 39 yards to Jordan Shipp, with Donavon Platt the victim of the first completion.

You can be sure Virginia Tech's coaches will take note when they watch film in preparation for next week's Commonwealth Cup showdown in Blacksburg.

"We've still got a lot of things to clean up," Elliott said.