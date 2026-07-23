Ranking each position group for Virginia football: Preseason edition

In 37 days, the Cavaliers will begin their 2026 campaign at Scott Stadium. They embark with newfound momentum, eager for an encore after a historic 11-win campaign.

Despite 2025 success, though, Virginia’s coaches and players have repeatedly stressed that they are starting over from square one. Everything must be earned again. Last year’s successes belong to last year’s team.

Many of these Cavaliers were with the program last season. However, there is also a large cohort of new additions. Across the roster, here are the position groups ranked by starters and immediate next-man-up depth.

11: Tight ends

When healthy, Dakota Twitty has shown flashes of being a highly productive tight end. The others in that position group have much to prove, though. John Rogers, Connor Cox and Lukas Ungar will have to step up and fill the void left by Sage Ennis, contributing as elite blockers and redzone weapons.

10: Interior defensive line

Jason Hammond is a proven commodity. Anthony Britton has been an impactful reserve, and could be ready for a breakout as a starter. Virginia dipped into the portal to supplement the depth, but might not have found a Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes.

9: Wide receivers

The wideouts have some question marks. Is Kam Courtney going to emerge as a consistent starter? Who starts along with Rico Flores Jr.? Will Jacquon Gibson or Da’Shawn Martin earn more targets? Many of these questions will be solved after a few games, but there are too

8: Defensive ends

Fisher Camac was a productive acquisition last offseason. He could be primed for an even better campaign in 2026. Opposite him, Matthew Fobbs-White might earn the starting BANDIT gig. However, there are a few questions that need to be answered — which might happen early in the season. There are some intriguing dart throws among this group.

Beau Pribula, officially minted QB1, has star potential in Virginia’s scheme. Eli Holstein is an experienced backup. Beyond them, though, a few underclassmen struggled against the Cavaliers defense at the spring game. The 2027 backup might not be on this roster, nor the 2028 starter.

6: Cornerbacks

The cornerbacks rank this highly because of competitive depth. It will be difficult to project who starts, but talent is abundant with this group. Donavon Platt, Omillio Agard, Jacobie Henderson, Josaiah Persinger, Ja’Maric Morris, Jam Jackson, Patrick Campeball and others could all earn playing time.

5: Safeties

Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter are one of the ACC’s best safety duos. Corey Costner at SPUR is a rising star. Behind them, there lies a collection of veteran transfers who must prove that they can be genuine contributors as Power Four reserves.

Noah Josey and Drake Metcalf return for another campaign. However, whoever starts next to them will have to adjust. If that is frontrunner Makilan Thomas, he will have to slide over from tackle to guard. If it is Ryan Brubaker, he will be in a new scheme and new program unlike others who have been with the program for multiple seasons.

The linebackers rank higher than some might expect due to the immediate three-deep membership. Kam Robinson, Maddox Marcellus and Landon Danley form one of the best tackling trios in the conference — and Robinson is a candidate for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. The depth behind them is thin, but these top three are highly reliable.

From the lens of starters, McKale Boley and Monroe Mills should form one of the best tackle duos Virginia has had in a long time. Both have accrued All-ACC honors, both are graduate veterans and both have proven themselves against elite competition.

This may be a more balanced unit than last year — the stable has grown from four capable runners to six — but that should only lead to increased production. Virginia has different types of running backs ranging from north-south runners to receiving backs, pass protection backs and more.