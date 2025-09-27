Cavaliers Now

5 Big Takeaways from Virginia's Stunning Upset vs Florida State

Virginia pulled a stunning upset vs Florida State tonight and here are the biggest takeaways

Alex Plonski

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scores a touchdown s Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scores a touchdown s Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) defends during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Stadium Pulse: Virginia 46, Florida State 38 — Under the lights, the ‘Hoos grew up.

Scott Stadium was loud, fast, and fully alive. Virginia didn’t flinch against a heavyweight. They punched first, answered every surge, and closed with guts — a statement win that felt like a program turning a corner. The offense leaned into its identity, the defense stole possessions, and when the game demanded nerve, the ‘Hoos had it. That’s a breakthrough.

Five Takeaways

1) Tempo + inside runs set the tone.

When Virginia went fast and hammered the A-gaps, Florida State leaked yards. J’Mari Taylor’s downhill bursts and Xavier Brown’s third-quarter chunk runs tilted the field, and the quick snap game in the red zone paid off — Sage Ennis on the early goal-line snag, then a series of keepers that kept the chains honest. This is the identity: rhythm, pace, and body blows.

2) Morris in rhythm is the best version of this offense.

Short and intermediate throws — slants to Cam Ross, outlets to Jahmal Edrine, quick crossers to Trell Harris — kept the machine on schedule. When Morris trusted the progression and his legs, Virginia looked unstoppable (two rushing TDs, plus multiple scramble pickups). The lesson is simple: live in the quick game and RPOs; pick your deep shots, don’t chase them.

Chandler Morri
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

3) Front seven made winning plays; the back end bent but didn’t break.

Fisher Camac’s takeaway and Ja’Son Prevard’s red-zone interception were tone-setters. Later, timely pressure (Robinson/Rickert) forced hurried throws and a critical turnover on downs. Yes, explosive shots to Duce Robinson stung and the targeting ejection stretched the secondary, but the defense repeatedly bowed up in high-leverage spots — enough to win a track meet.

4) Situational football flipped momentum — again and again.

UVA stole points with fourth-down courage (Ross’s clutch conversion, Taylor ripping through short yardage) and answered FSU’s surges with composed, methodical answers. Penalties hurt both teams — a wiped-out TD here, a bailout there — but Virginia’s ability to reset, stack first downs, and finish drives separated the night.

Virginia Cavalire
Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) carries the ball as Stanford Cardinal linebacker Zach Johnson (38) attempts a tackle during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

5) The mid-game response was big-time.

Out of halftime, the defense forced a miss, the offense marched behind Taylor/Brown, and Morris finished with his legs — a classic two-phase swing. Special teams did its job, and when the fourth quarter tightened, the ‘Hoos executed: clean operation, smart calls, and a dagger drive. That’s what a mature team looks like.

Bottom line: Virginia didn’t just beat Florida State — they out-toughed them, out-paced them, and made the winning plays when it mattered. That’s a 46–38 win you build a season on.

