5 critical factors that will determine Virginia's offensive ceiling in 2026

It goes without saying that Virginia has quite a few unknowns right now when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, and today we're going to dive into five of the most "make-or-break" elements heading into the 2026 season.

1. Beau Pribula's arm

Everybody knows that Pribula can effectively beat defenses with his legs, but Tony Elliott and Co. are expecting the 5th-year QB to be able to take advantage of defenses through the air as well in 2026.

Yes, there's a very good chance the offense will be a bit more run-focused this year due to UVA's above-average offensive line unit and running back depth, but being able to move the chains in crucial situations via the passing game will be crucial as well.

Though Pribula has been doing an excellent job in practice this offseason, being able to translate that success over to Saturdays in the ACC will be the real challenge.

2. Can Peyton Lewis and Jekail Middlebrook replace J'Mari Taylor?

It's pretty safe to say that a big reason why Virginia's offense was so successful in 2025 was due to the simple fact that J'Mari Taylor was so incredibly reliable and consistent in the backfield. He was an absolute bruiser on the ground and was surprisingly useful as a pass-catcher out of the backfield as well. Unfortunately, he's off to the NFL.

The biggest question mark now is whether or not transfer running backs Peyton Lewis and Jekail Middlebrook can replace his production in 2026. Lewis is definitely the more physical runner of the two, but Middlebrook might be more versatile in terms of his overall skill set.

These two newcomers, along with players like Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn, absolutely have to be effective this year in order for the offense to move up and down the field between the "20's".

3. Dakota Twitty's development at tight end

After officially moving to tight end last year, he was in line to have a pretty nice season from a productivity standpoint in Des Kitchings' offense before getting injured on October 4th against Louisville.

Now, the 6'5", 247-pound tight end is fully healthy and ready to punish linebackers and safeties downfield in 2026. If Twitty improves as a movement-blocker, he's undoubtedly in for a huge year as a full-timer at tight end for an offense that utilizes the tight end position more than most teams do.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Twitty catch 40-50 passes this season as one of the offense's top chain-movers throughout the year.

4. The wide receiver room

There's honestly not much to say here. After losing Trell Harris to Oklahoma, Suderian Harrison to East Tennessee State, Andre Greene Jr. to Georgia Southern, Eli Wood to Utah State, and Davis Lane Jr. to Rice via the transfer portal, someone needs to step up in 2026.

Incoming transfers Rico Flores Jr. from UCLA, Da'Shawn Martin from Kent State, Jacquon Gibson from UMASS, and Tyson Davis from Central Michigan will be counted on to play a big role this season.

Can they successfully carry the load? Stay tuned.

5. Des Kitchings' ability to adapt his overall scheme

Kitchings did an unbelievably good job last year when it came to adapting the offense to Chandler Morris' skillset. As long as he can make a couple of tweaks to the offense this season in order to tailor it to the strengths of Pribula and the new ball-carriers, things should be okay.

If not, and they come out of the gate slow, things could get ugly fast for the Virginia Cavalier offense in 2026.