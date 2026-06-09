Predicting 2026 statistical leaders for Virginia football

In a perfect version of Des Kitchings’ offense, an effective run game carries a significant load while creative deep passes and gimmicks supplement a dominant ground attack. Virginia was able to find that formula throughout the first half of the 2025 season.

A balanced offense is essential. But even in an offense where several playmakers get involved, there can only be one statistical leader. The same goes for a defense that frequently rotates its front seven in order to stay fresh. There are a few potential statistical leaders who stand out, though.

Rushing: Peyton Lewis

Lewis or Jekail Middlebrook should claim the rushing title — but it is difficult to project which one it will be. It will likely take a few games to truly predict the rushing leader with confidence. In terms of fulfilling previous roles, Lewis is a more versatile power runner, and Middlebrook is much more of a receiving back, which could skew the carries. Kitchings and the Cavaliers could also opt to reshape the usage of specific plays and player splits they used last season. For now, though, Lewis appears to be the early frontrunner.

Receiving: Rico Flores Jr.

Based on the spring game and what Kitchings, Elliott and teammates have said at media availability, Flores could be the leading candidate to become the team’s top receiver. Specifically, he is a natural fit to fill the Trell Harris role in this offense — a deadly deep threat who should avoid two-high defense given the potency of Virginia’s run game. Flores could become a favorite target for Beau Pribula, especially given the former's wealth of experience at UCLA and Notre Dame.

Tackles: Kam Robinson

Virginia’s star linebacker only played in eight of 14 games last season. He still finished third on the team with 64 tackles. He was still 24 tackles behind team leader Devin Neal, but 88 tackles is not an easy feat for a college safety. Unless Brandyn Hillman replicates that performance, what is stopping Robinson from leading the Cavaliers in tackles even though he will miss games?

If Robinson returns to the starting lineup by Virginia’s fifth or even sixth game — he is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered Nov. 15 at Duke — he absolutely has a shot at the tackle title.

Virginia’s 2025 sack leader was Daniel Rickert, with 6.5. He was a third-down pass-rush specialist, and it is entirely possible that a similar “sack package” player leads the team again. However, Fisher Camac could also take the crown thanks to his high ceiling . Even though he only tallied 4.5 sacks last year, that ranked third on the Cavaliers. Camac has now spent over a year with the program and has adjusted to the Power Four level. He could have a stellar season.

The SPUR position is essential on this defense, and is constantly lurking around the ball. Last year it was held by Ja’Son Prevard — who led Virginia with three interceptions. This year, the new starting SPUR is Corey Costner. He could be the frontrunner to lead the team in picks. Costner played in 14 games with two late-season starts in his freshman campaign, managing to snag a pair of interceptions. A major breakout season could be in store for him.