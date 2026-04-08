Analyst Names A Front Runner for Virginia's Quarterback Competition

One of the looming questions surrounding the Virginia Cavaliers football program this offseason was how their quarterback room would look once the regular season rolls around. Between former starter Chandler Morris seeking an additional year of eligibility, and transfers Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein both battling it out for the starting role, much has been left up in the air.

But according to Brad Crawford of CBS Sports, Pribula is expected to be UVA's frontrunner for the quarterback position. Taking into account the 6'2", 212-pound senior's performance during his 2025 campaign with the Missouri Tigers, this was the more likely route, rather than Holstein claiming the spot.

What To Expect From Pribula

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Last season, Pribula completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards at 67.4%. Along the way, he logged 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. After entering the transfer portal back in December, UVA's head coach Tony Elliott was able to pull him out and sign him with Virginia.

Taking into account the uncertainty of Morris' eligibility status, Elliot was left with no choice but to make a splash with Pribula; this move is likely to pay great dividends for the Hoos. However, it's worth noting that he does come with a history of injuries, which is certainly cause for concern. But having said that, having a veteran signal caller on board shouldn't be passed up.

Pribula comes with great speed and a reliable arm. Overall, signing him brought high upside to Virginia, but he has massive shoes to fill. Expectations are already incredibly high as he attempts to plug the gap left behind by Morris.

In 2025, Morris completed 282 of 436 passes for a clean 3,000 yards at 64.7%, with a whopping 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pribula doesn't have as much experience as Morris, but that hasn't stopped him in the past.

Pribula had a few options, alongside Virginia, that he was exploring in the portal, including visits to Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, but UVA ultimately fit the bill for what he was looking for. Now under the leadership of Elliott, Pribula can expect to be granted ample opportunities for growth on the field.

Of course, Virginia is still in the company of Hostein, who transferred from the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Holstein completed 77 of 125 passes at 61.1% for 1,081 yards, logging 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, Pribula seems to be the more consistent candidate who could answer UVA's immediate needs.