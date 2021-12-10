Official: Virginia Names Tony Elliott Next Football Head Coach

It is official now. Tony Elliott is the next head coach of the Virginia football program.

University of Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced on Friday that Tony Elliott has been hired as the Fralin Family Head Football Coach, becoming the 41st head coach in the history of the UVA football program.

"This is an awesome opportunity for the University of Virginia as we welcome Coach Tony Elliott into the UVA football family," Carla Williams said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

Elliott, an offensive coordinator at Clemson, will replace Bronco Mendenhall, who announced last Thursday his decision to step down as head coach of the Cavaliers following UVA's bowl game against SMU on December 29th.

"Coach Elliott is a winner, in every sense of the word," Williams said. "He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set, and passion for education. Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach. He is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships."

In his seven seasons as the primary play-caller and offensive coordinator at Clemson since 2015, the Tigers have won five ACC Championships, made four appearances in the College Football Playoff, three appearances in the National Championship Game, and won two National Championships. Clemson also won at least 10 games in each of the first 10 seasons after Elliott joined the staff in 2011.

Elliott was also named the recipient of the Frank Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football in 2017.

"We aspire to elevate UVA football in a manner that is consistent with the University's core mission and purpose," Williams continued. "Coach Elliott understands and embraces this amazing opportunity to do something really special at the University of Virginia. I am thrilled for the young men in our football program."

Elliott will be officially introduced as Virginia's next head coach in a press conference sometime "early next week", according to the press release.

