Bryce Perkins Makes LA Rams’ Initial Roster

Former Cavaliers star quarterback will be LA’s third QB behind Matt Stafford and John Wolford

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams usually only carry two quarterbacks on their active roster. With Matthew Stafford and John Wolford solidified as starter and backup, the Rams would not need to have another QB on the 53-man roster heading into the season.

Bryce Perkins has proven to be a special case.

On Sunday, McVay told reporters that Bryce Perkins is making that decision more complicated as a result of his impressive play throughout the NFL preseason.

“It has not been made yet and to Bryce’s credit, he’s definitely making a very difficult decision because you know you’ve got Matthew [Stafford], you’ve got John [Wolford],” McVay said. “Feel excellent about those guys, but I think Bryce can be really proud of the body of work he put on tape throughout the three weeks of the preseason.”

On Tuesday, that decision was made. Multiple sources report that the Rams have added Perkins to their 53-man initial roster.

“He’s continued to grow,” McVay said. “He’s a resilient competitor, you can see it.”

After a wildly successful two years as starting quarterback at Virginia, Perkins went undrafted in 2019 and spent last season on the Rams practice squad after Los Angeles signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Perkins then put together a strong trio of performances over the past few weeks in the NFL preseason to convince McVay and the Rams to deviate from their two-quarterback norm.

Perkins did not start in the Rams’ first preseason game against the Chargers on August 14th, but went 7/10 for 42 passing yards and a touchdown with a solid QBR of 111.3. Perkins also hurdled a Chargers’ player in a highlight run that made the rounds on social media.

Perkins got the start in the second game against the Oakland Raiders on August 21st, going 26/39 for 208 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. In the final preseason game against the Broncos on August 28th, Perkins got the start again and went 23/42 for 201 passing yards as well as 50 rushing yards. His total preseason stats were 56/91 for 451 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams begin their season on September 12th against the Chicago Bears.