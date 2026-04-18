Can you watch Virginia's 2026 Spring Football Game?

After a month plus on the practice field, Virginia is going to take the field at Scott Stadium today and it will be the first chance that UVA fans will have at seeing the program for the first time and last time until they kick things off in the fall.

One of the trends in college football has been the lack of spring football games on TV and that is going to continue today in Charlottesville. If you are not able to attend the game today, you are not going to be able to see how Virginia looks.

So in short, no you cannot watch Virginia's spring game today unless you are at the game.

What to watch for

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on before the Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The quarterback position is going to garner a lot of attention, rightly so, but wide receiver is also a big question mark for UVA this season. They are missing guys like Trell Harris and Cam Ross, but head coach Tony Elliott has confidence in this young group:

"Yeah, the receiver group's been interesting because it's always this way spring on every campus around the country. Those guys, they're up and down from just an availability standpoint. So early on in the spring, we had a couple guys that we were counting on that had a hamstring here and there that missed a couple of practices. But now we're back, I think healthy, full speed, got the whole group going.

Really excited about what the transfers brought in. I think Rico (Flores Jr.) is very, very steady, and he's probably going to be a lot like JT (Jayden Thomas) in that he can play all three positions and give us really, really good production at each of those positions. Dede, Deshawn Martin, we call him Dede. He's dynamic, so I think he's got an opportunity. And then Jacquon (Gibson) has been probably the most steady and consistent of those guys. So I think with the three additions, you got some really good raw material to work with."

To a lesser extent, you could say that there are questions in the running game. UVA is losing J'Mari Taylor, but transfers Peyton Lewis and Jakail Middlebrook have a chance to showcase their skills today:

"I'm excited about what we have. Still not a big enough sample size yet for anybody to separate. But I think we're a deeper running back room with more versatility than what we've had in the past. And we don't have X (Xavier) Brown out there yet. So X will be coming back into that mix. And I think you got a combination of some size and some power.

You got some speed, some elusiveness. And I think even with the guys that may not be power guys, they run down behind their pads. And so I feel really good about the collective group. And we'll see if somebody wants to kind of separate like J’Mari (Taylor) did last year. But overall, I think it's a deeper, more competitive group, probably the deepest and most competitive group that we've had since we've been here as a staff."

WIll we get more answers and clarity about these positions plus some others today? It is possible, but regardless of who shows out and who does not, there will be plenty to work on going into the summer and into the fall