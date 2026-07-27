Cavaliers hope to find strength in numbers on the defensive line

Quantity is obvious as Virginia's defensive linemen prepare to compete for playing time as training camp opens this week. Workouts will show just how much quantity there is.

Reloading the front four was a clear priority for Tony Elliott and his staff during the offseason, as the Cavaliers mined the NCAA transfer portal hard for experienced pass rushers and run-stuffers. They brought in seven veteran newcomers who will compete with a handful of returnees for starting jobs and rotational playing time.

Depth is crucial at a physically demanding position, especially during warm-weather early-season games and against pass-happy opponents that require fresh legs to rush the quarterback. Elliott and his position coaches (former Virginia All-American Chris Slade for the ends and Kevin Downing for the tackles) hope to find strength in numbers as they seek to match or improve on last year's defense, which allowed just 19.6 points per game.

Here's a look at the positions and the top candidates to see action:

Defensive end

Senior Fisher Camac started 13 of 14 games last season and should keep one spot after delivering 4.5 sacks, four deflected passes. and two quarterback hurries. He's tall (6-7) with long arms and a relentless motor.

Junior Billy Koudelka is even taller (6-8) and saw action in every game. He'll push for more playing time this fall at both spots, but there's a lot of competition from newcomers hoping to make an impact.

The most accomplished candidate is grad student Ezekiel Larry, who led the Ivy League with 10.5 sacks last season at Yale. At 6-2 and 240, he relies more on speed than power and could be a good fit at the Bandit position. One red flag: He had very little impact at San Diego State in 2024 before transferring back to Yale.

Other transfers with FBS experience include Matthew Fobbs-White (Tulane and Baylor), Nnanna Anyanwu (UTSA), Justin Townsend (Columbia) and Devon Baxter (Michigan). Townsend finished second behind Larry in the Ivy League with 8.5 sacks in 2025 and holds the school career record with 23. Anwanyu had three sacks in a game against Colorado State last season, and Fobbs-White has made starts in both of his previous stops. Baxter, a former four-star recruit, never saw the field in two seasons with the Wolverines.

Junior Jewett Hayes, sophomores Evan Ward and Gavin Johnson and senior Gabe Sneed will all seek their first significant playing time.

Defensive tackle

Senior Jason Hammond (6-2, 284) is arguably Virginia's most reliable defensive lineman after starting all 14 games last season and four times in 2024 before an injury ended his season. He made 32 tackles (three for loss) and provided an interior pass rush with four hurries in 2025.

He's penciled in as the likely starter. Competing for backup time will be transfers Kervins Choute (UConn) and the well-traveled Darrion Henry-Young, who has made previous stops at Princeton, Ohio State, Kentucky and Coastal Carolina. Juniors Chase Morrison and Tyler Simmons will look for their first significant college action.

Nose tackle

Elliott thought he had found the ideal replacement for graduated four year-starter Jahmeer Carter in Zion Wilson, an all-American Conference pick at East Carolina last season. But the NCAA declared him ineligible, and he's now in training camp with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

That leaves senior Anthony Britton (6-3, 308) as the likely starter, but he'll receive competition from UAB transfer Jonathan Allen (UAB); sophomore Sichan John, a former three-star recruit who saw reserve action in five games last season; and freshman Bull Richardson. Finding at least one capable backup will be a high priority in the preseason.