The biggest concern for Virginia football that no one's talking about

Excitement and optimism are plentiful as Virginia prepares to open its 2026 preseason football camp. Coming off the first 11-win season in school history, the Cavaliers are shooting to return to the ACC championship game and make a bid for the College Football Playoff berth that narrowly eluded them last fall.

But coaches are chronic worriers. And while Tony Elliott and his assistants are largely satisfied with their program's direction, there are always nagging issues that keep staffs in their office late into the night.

Concern flying under the radar

On paper, at least, the Cavaliers' biggest concern is likely a lack of depth among its defensive front six. The five-man secondary looks solid if all the talented newcomers mesh, but there are questions up front -- especially if inevitable injuries strike.

Last year's defensive unit ranked second in the ACC in fewest points allowed (19.6) and third in yards allowed (310.1), even with star linebacker Kam Robinson playing only eight games. But only five starters from the Gator Bowl victory over Missouri return. And while the Cavaliers hit the NCAA transfer portal hard, several of this year's potential starters either have limited experience or are taking a step up in competition.

Elliott thought he had scored a major coup by landing Zion Wilson, who had seven sacks last season at East Carolina, to take over the nose tackle spot from four-year starter Jahmeer Carter. But Wilson was declared ineligible by the NCAA and is now preparing for training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His absence leaves a gaping hole in an interior defensive line that wasn't all that deep to begin with. Jason Hammond is a dependable returning starter at one spot, but Anthony Britton needs to rediscover the level of play that made him the team's most improved defensive player in 2024, after losing his starting role a year ago.

Virginia allowed opponents a meager 3.4 yards per rushing attempt last season, largely because opponents couldn't move Carter and Hammond. But interior linemen rotate in and out frequently, and position coach Kevin Downing needs to find some quality depth from a field that includes Johnathan Allen, Sichon John, Darrion Henry-Young and Kervins Choute. John, a sophomore, has plenty of potential but has yet to show enough consistency to earn a rotational role.

It's a similar situation on the end, where returning starter Fisher Camac is coming off a 4.5-sack season but likely will see more double-teams this year unless someone emerges on the other side.

Matthew Fobbs-White has playing experience at Tulane and Baylor and enters camp as the likely starter at Bandit (end). But he has yet to put up strong numbers. Transfers Ezekiel Larry (Yale) and Nnanna Anyanwu (UTSA) had success at Group of Five conference schools but must transition to a higher level. Devon Baxter arrives from Michigan, where he never saw the field in two seasons.

The lack of proven depth is even more pronounced at the two linebacker spots, especially if Robinson suffers any setbacks in his return from season-ending ACL surgery in 2025. A healthy Robinson can solve a lot of problems, but he's not likely to be at full speed -- or able to play a full game -- right away.

Maddux Marcellus saw reserve action last year after a strong 2024 season at Eastern Kentucky and is likely to start opposite Robinson. Landon Danley had his moments as a backup last year, but there's little proven depth behind them.

No one on the roster can impact a game like a healthy Robinson. But it's incumbent upon linebackers coach Mike Adams to find a youngster -- or, preferably two -- who can fill in without a serious drop in production.