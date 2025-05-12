CFB Analyst Names Virginia's QB Room One Of The "Bleakest" In The Country
Virginia has one of the largest transfer classes in the country this offseason and the Cavaliers are making a push to make sure their roster is good enough to make a bowl game and one of the big changes is new quarterback Chandler Morris, who is the presumed starter after spring practice. Morris is coming to Virginia to replace Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett and he is coming off of a solid season at North Texas, but has struggled at both TCU and Oklahoma, his only power four stops. Will Morris be an upgrade? That is a big question for Virginia and CBS Sports Will Backus is not buying that he will be, as he named Virginia's quarterback room one of the bleakest in the country in a recent column:
Quarterbacks: Chandler Morris (Gr.); Gavin Frakes (Sr.); Grady Brosterhous (Sr.); Daniel Kaelin (So.); Cole Geer (Fr.); Bjorn Jurgensen (Fr.)
"A program could certainly do worse than Morris (as evidenced by this very list), who was a 2024 All-AAC second team selection after throwing for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns in his one year at North Texas. While those are great numbers, he didn't get anywhere near that in his previous stint at the power conference level — even though he spent a combined four years at Oklahoma and TCU. All that to say, this writer is skeptical Morris can replicate his North Texas production at Virginia. Kaelin's the one to watch behind Morris, but he has yet to take a snap in a real college football game."
There is a chance that Morris could in fact be a huge upgrade at the position, but he only has one real season to show for it. Morris only played in five total games during his lone season with Oklahoma and then transferred to TCU. He played in four games for the Horned Frogs in 2021, including a standout performance in an upset win over No. 12 Baylor. Morris was 29-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
He would battle an injury that would limit his playing time in both 2022 (when the Horner Frogs made an appearance in the national championship game) and then in 2023, when he only played in seven games. Morris threw for 1,532 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He would then transfer to North Texas, where he would have the most productive season of his collegiate career.
For the Mean Green last season, Morris threw for 3,774 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes. He also had 242 yards rushing and four touchdowns. According to PFF, Morris finished as the highest-grade player on the North Texas offense with 78.9 grade in 887 total snaps at quarterback.
It comes down to if 1) Morris can stay healthy and 2) Was his production a product of the kind of teams he was facing on the field last season? I would argue that when he was healthy at TCU, he did have games where he put up big numbers, so last season might not have just been a product of facing weak defenses. Morris has more experience and has been more productive than either Colandrea or Muskett.
Additional Links
Virginia Basketball Big Man Johann Grünloh Already Tabbed By CBB Expert As A Top Impact Player For 2025-2026
Updated Starting Lineup Prediction for Virginia Men’s Basketball after the Addition of Malik Thomas
Virginia Softball: Cavaliers Will Be The No. 2 Seed In Columbia Regional