Virginia Basketball Big Man Johann Grünloh Already Tabbed By CBB Expert As A Top Impact Player For 2025-2026
Virginia Basketball made a huge (no pun intended) addition towards the end of April when international big man Johann Grunloh committed to the Cavaliers and is set to be a big part of Ryan Odom's first team in Charlottesville. Grunloh was a potential NBA prospect who could have entered the draft, but he instead is coming to play in the ACC and hopefully get UVA back in ACC contention.
He is already getting some hype as we head into the summer and 247Sports Adam Finkelstein labeled him as one of the top international impact players for the 2025-2026 season:
Johann Grunloh | Germany | 6-11, C/F | Virginia
Age: turns 20 in August
"While older than a typical incoming freshman, Grunloh is younger than some of the other players on this list projected to be most impactful. Standing just under 7-feet tall, he has a combination of size, mobility, shot-blocking, and the offensive skill to stretch the floor that should make him immediately versatile for new Virginia head coach Ryan Odom. He is also intriguing for NBA scouts. Grunloh was draft-eligible this year, but figured to command a higher rate in the NCAA and simultaneously have a chance to play his way into first-round consideration next year."
Our own Aidan Baller broke down his commitment a few weeks ago and described the kind of impact he could have for Virginia this season:
"ESPN lists Grünloh as a projected 2nd-round pick, a massive acquisition by Odom and his staff.
A native of Löningen, Germany, Grünloh is 19 years old and will turn 20 on August 14th. Despite his young age, he already has quite an impressive basketball resume at the professional club level and on the international stage. In 2023, Grünloh played for Germany in the U18 European Championships and helped his country win a bronze medal as the top shot blocker at the tournament, averaging 3.9 blocks per game.
In the 2023-2024 basketball season, while Grünloh was still finishing secondary school, he played for both the professional Rasta Vechta team and the second Rasta Vechta team that plays in the highest youth division of basketball. Grünloh was instrumental in helping Vechta have the sixth-best defense in the BBL and also helped lead the junior team to a championship. He then graduated and played full-time with the professional Rasta Vechta squad for the 2024-2025 season.
This season, Johann Grünloh has played in 33 games, starting in every game, and averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game. He shot 47.6% from the floor and 35.4% from three-point range. Grünloh had 13 games in double-figures, including a 20-point performance in his most recent game just last week, and posted two double-doubles this season."
Our own William Smythe projects that Grunloh is going to be starter for the Cavaliers this season:
"Grünloh is a legitimate NBA prospect who will considerably elevate this team’s ceiling. Also, presumed point guard Dallin Hall has thrived with rim-runners in his time at BYU, a mold which the German youngster can fill. The ‘Hoos now have size and another three-point shooting threat in their arsenal. Virginia still needs at least one more addition in the portal, but what a remarkable effort from Odom in landing Grünloh and Thomas, among others.
Also, strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis’ strength regimen should be helpful for Grünloh. He’s not undersized, but Curtis’ magic never hurts."
There is no doubt that Virginia got one of the best international prospects to commit this cycle and he will have a chance to elevate this team back to ACC contention in 2025-2026.
