Chris Glaser Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Glaser is the fourth Cavalier rookie to be signed as an undrafted free agent this spring

Former Virginia offensive lineman Chris Glaser has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Glaser received two rookie minicamp invites from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts. Glaser decided to attend the Chiefs' minicamp and impressed the Kansas City coaching staff enough for them to offer him a contract.

Interior offensive line depth is an area of need for the Chiefs, so Glaser's experience at both the right and left guard positions is certainly a plus. Glaser logged 54 appearances on the offensive line in his career at Virginia, including 44 starts.

Glaser is the fourth Cavalier from this draft class to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent, joining safety Joey Blount (Seattle Seahawks), wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (Carolina Panthers), and safety De'Vante Cross (Washington Commanders).

Track all of the former Virginia football players who are getting an opportunity to play at the next level:

