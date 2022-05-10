Chris Glaser Signs With Kansas City Chiefs
Former Virginia offensive lineman Chris Glaser has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Glaser received two rookie minicamp invites from both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts. Glaser decided to attend the Chiefs' minicamp and impressed the Kansas City coaching staff enough for them to offer him a contract.
Interior offensive line depth is an area of need for the Chiefs, so Glaser's experience at both the right and left guard positions is certainly a plus. Glaser logged 54 appearances on the offensive line in his career at Virginia, including 44 starts.
READ MORE: Reports: ACC Considering Elimination of Divisions
Glaser is the fourth Cavalier from this draft class to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent, joining safety Joey Blount (Seattle Seahawks), wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (Carolina Panthers), and safety De'Vante Cross (Washington Commanders).
Track all of the former Virginia football players who are getting an opportunity to play at the next level:
Joey Blount
Safety Joey Blount has been signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.
Ra'Shaun Henry
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry has been signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
De'Vante Cross
Safety De'Vante Cross has been signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.
Chris Glaser
Offensive lineman Chris Glaser has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
Devin Darrington
Running back Devin Darrington has been invited by the Kansas City Chiefs to participate in a rookie minicamp.
Ryan Nelson
Offensive lineman Ryan Nelson has been invited by the New York Giants to participate in a rookie minicamp.
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
Read More
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Virginia's Rachel Clark Named ACC Women's Lacrosse Freshman of the Year
Reports: ACC Considering Elimination of Divisions
UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Tournament Streak Alive, Will Face USC in NCAA First Round
Virginia Set to Play at No. 8 Brown in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament
UVA Women’s Tennis Sweeps Princeton, Advances to NCAA Super Regional