Virginia Set to Play at No. 8 Brown in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

Virginia (11-3, 5-1 ACC) has received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament. Somewhat surprisingly, the two-time defending national champions and 2022 ACC Champions are unseeded and will not host a first round game for the first time since the 2018 season. UVA will play at No. 8 Brown in the first round on Saturday at 7:30pm at Stevenson-Pincince Field in Providence, Rhode Island.

See the full tournament bracket here:

This is Virginia's 41st NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth-consecutive under Lars Tiffany. UVA enters the tournament having won each of the last two national championships and looks to become the first program to win three-straight national titles since the 1996-1998 Princeton Tigers. Virginia is seeking its eighth NCAA national championship and tenth national title overall (two pre-NCAA era championships in 1952 and 1970).

Virginia's first round matchup with Brown will pit Lars Tiffany against his alma mater and the team he coached from 2007-2016. UVA and Brown last met in the final game of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, a 14-13 victory for the Bears in Providence on March 8th, 2020, just a few days before the rest of the season was canceled.

Brown is 10-5 this season and holds victories over North Carolina, Penn, Yale, and Cornell. The Bears fell to Penn 14-9 in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament.

The winner of the Virginia-Brown first round game will advance to the quarterfinals for a likely matchup with No. 1 seed and undefeated Maryland. That quarterfinal meeting will take place on Saturday, May 21st at Hofstra in Hempstead, New York.

Championship weekend is May 28-30 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, the same site where the Cavaliers won the national championship last season.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Four-Star Quarterback Dante Reno Set to Visit UVA Football

Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps VCU, Advances to NCAA Super Regionals

UVA Women's Tennis Advances to NCAA Second Round With Sweep Over Youngstown State

Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Visits Virginia Football

Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Virginia Football: Breaking Down UVA's Running Back Personnel After Cody Brown Transfer

What They're Saying: Experts Love Jelani Woods to the Colts