Virginia Set to Play at No. 8 Brown in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

The defending champions will face the Bears in the first round on Saturday night

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

The defending champions will face the Bears in the first round on Saturday night

Virginia (11-3, 5-1 ACC) has received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament. Somewhat surprisingly, the two-time defending national champions and 2022 ACC Champions are unseeded and will not host a first round game for the first time since the 2018 season. UVA will play at No. 8 Brown in the first round on Saturday at 7:30pm at Stevenson-Pincince Field in Providence, Rhode Island. 

See the full tournament bracket here: 

This is Virginia's 41st NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth-consecutive under Lars Tiffany. UVA enters the tournament having won each of the last two national championships and looks to become the first program to win three-straight national titles since the 1996-1998 Princeton Tigers. Virginia is seeking its eighth NCAA national championship and tenth national title overall (two pre-NCAA era championships in 1952 and 1970). 

Virginia's first round matchup with Brown will pit Lars Tiffany against his alma mater and the team he coached from 2007-2016. UVA and Brown last met in the final game of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, a 14-13 victory for the Bears in Providence on March 8th, 2020, just a few days before the rest of the season was canceled. 

Brown is 10-5 this season and holds victories over North Carolina, Penn, Yale, and Cornell. The Bears fell to Penn 14-9 in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament. 

The winner of the Virginia-Brown first round game will advance to the quarterfinals for a likely matchup with No. 1 seed and undefeated Maryland. That quarterfinal meeting will take place on Saturday, May 21st at Hofstra in Hempstead, New York. 

Championship weekend is May 28-30 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, the same site where the Cavaliers won the national championship last season. 

