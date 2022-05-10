Virginia's Rachel Clark Named ACC Women's Lacrosse Freshman of the Year

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its women's lacrosse season awards on Tuesday and Virginia's Rachel Clark was named the ACC Freshman of the Year.

Clark is just the second Cavalier first year to ever win the award, joining Sammy Mueller, who was the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Clark was the only player to make both the All-ACC First Team and All-Freshman Team after tallying 60 goals and 10 assists for a total of 70 points this season. Her 3.33 goals per game led all freshmen and was tied for third in the ACC.

Clark taking home the Freshman of the Year award prevented North Carolina from sweeping the season awards, as the Tar Heels earned each of the other four awards on the list.

2022 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Awards

Attacker of Year – Jamie Ortega, Gr., A, North Carolina

Midfielder of Year – Ally Mastroianni, Gr., M, North Carolina

Defender of Year – Emma Trenchard, Gr., G, North Carolina

Freshman of Year – Rachel Clark, A, Virginia

Coach of Year – Jenny Levy, North Carolina

Virginia earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament, preserving Julie Myers' perfect streak of never missing an NCAA Tournament in her 27 years as head coach of the Cavaliers. UVA is set to face USC in the first round on Friday (May 13) at 5pm in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

