Four-Star Quarterback Dante Reno Set to Visit UVA Football

One of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2024 plans to visit Virginia in late May

Taylor Lamb is set up fairly nicely for a decent first season coaching the Virginia quarterbacks. The starting quarterback he inherited is only Brennan Armstrong, the UVA football program record-holder in single-game and season passing yards and total offense. He also led all Power Five quarterbacks in passing yards per game last season.

Put simply, Lamb's primary goal in year one will be to make sure that Brennan Armstrong can do his thing.

Lamb's other responsibilities include recruiting Virginia's quarterbacks of the future.

On Thursday, Lamb was in Windsor, Connecticut, visiting the Loomis Chaffee School and its four-star quarterback Dante Reno. The 6'1", 215-pound sophomore signal-caller, who hails from Fiskdale, Massachusetts, is rated the No. 16 quarterback in the class of 2024 by 247Sports and is the No. 3-ranked player in the state of Massachusetts.

In his sophomore season at Loomis Chaffee, Reno amassed 2,507 passing yards at a 66% completion rate and scored 27 touchdowns. Reno is also the son of Tony Reno, who currently serves as the head football coach at Yale.

READ MORE: Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Visits Virginia Football

Reno has been offered scholarships by nearly 20 major conference programs, including ACC rivals Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, and Wake Forest as well as Arizona, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Purdue, West Virginia, and South Carolina, who is currently considered the favorite to land Reno's commitment.

Reno has visited South Carolina multiple times this year and has also taken visits to Georgia and Wake Forest. Following Taylor Lamb's visit on Thursday, Reno has reportedly locked in a visit to UVA for May 21st, according to 247Sports' Jacquie Franciulli.

