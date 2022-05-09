Skip to main content
UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Tournament Streak Alive, Will Face USC in NCAA First Round

UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Tournament Streak Alive, Will Face USC in NCAA First Round

The Cavaliers made the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament for the 26th-consecutive time under Julie Myers

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

The Cavaliers made the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament for the 26th-consecutive time under Julie Myers

Julie Myers' perfect streak of NCAA Tournament appearances at UVA remains intact. Virginia (9-9) received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament, extending the Cavaliers' streak to 26-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. UVA has still never missed the NCAA Tournament in Julie Myers' 27 years in Charlottesville. 

Virginia will play against USC (13-4) on Friday (May 13) at 2pm in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The winner of that game will advance to the second round and will face No. 1 seed and undefeated North Carolina on Sunday. 

See the full bracket here: 

This will be the first-ever meeting between UVA and USC. The Trojans won a share of the Pac-12 regular championship with an 8-2 conference record and reached the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, where they lost to Arizona State 13-12 on May 5th. 

The Cavaliers are making their 33rd appearance in the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament in program history. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Set to Play at No. 8 Brown in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UVA Women’s Tennis Sweeps Princeton, Advances to NCAA Super Regional

Four-Star Quarterback Dante Reno Set to Visit UVA Football

Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps VCU, Advances to NCAA Super Regionals

Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Visits Virginia Football

Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Virginia Football: Breaking Down UVA's Running Back Personnel After Cody Brown Transfer

Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Virginia Set to Play at No. 8 Brown in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

By Matt Newton4 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's tennis
All Sports

UVA Women’s Tennis Sweeps Princeton, Advances to NCAA Super Regional

By Matt Newton8 hours ago
Dante Reno football
Football

Four-Star Quarterback Dante Reno Set to Visit UVA Football

By Matt Newton15 hours ago
Bar Botzer, Virginia Cavaliers men's tennis
All Sports

Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps VCU, Advances to NCAA Super Regionals

By Matt Newton7 hours ago
Sara Ziodato, Virginia Cavaliers women's tennis
All Sports

UVA Women's Tennis Advances to NCAA Second Round With Sweep Over Youngstown State

By Matt NewtonMay 7, 2022
Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll Lions football
Football

Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Visits Virginia Football

By Matt NewtonMay 7, 2022
Denny McCarthy golf
All Sports

UVA Alum Denny McCarthy in Third Place at Wells Fargo Championship After Two Rounds

By Matt NewtonMay 7, 2022
Gianni Ross, Virginia Cavaliers men's tennis
All Sports

No. 7 UVA Men's Tennis Sweeps Fairleigh Dickinson in NCAA First Round

By Matt NewtonMay 6, 2022