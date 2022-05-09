UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Tournament Streak Alive, Will Face USC in NCAA First Round

Julie Myers' perfect streak of NCAA Tournament appearances at UVA remains intact. Virginia (9-9) received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament, extending the Cavaliers' streak to 26-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. UVA has still never missed the NCAA Tournament in Julie Myers' 27 years in Charlottesville.

Virginia will play against USC (13-4) on Friday (May 13) at 2pm in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The winner of that game will advance to the second round and will face No. 1 seed and undefeated North Carolina on Sunday.

See the full bracket here:

This will be the first-ever meeting between UVA and USC. The Trojans won a share of the Pac-12 regular championship with an 8-2 conference record and reached the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, where they lost to Arizona State 13-12 on May 5th.

The Cavaliers are making their 33rd appearance in the NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament in program history.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Set to Play at No. 8 Brown in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

UVA Women’s Tennis Sweeps Princeton, Advances to NCAA Super Regional

Four-Star Quarterback Dante Reno Set to Visit UVA Football

Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps VCU, Advances to NCAA Super Regionals

Five-Star Nyckoles Harbor Visits Virginia Football

Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Virginia Football: Breaking Down UVA's Running Back Personnel After Cody Brown Transfer