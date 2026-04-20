Defensive Depth Chart Projection for Virginia After Spring Football
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Spring football is over and Virginia heading into the summer after a month plus of practice.
UVA is of course coming off an 11 win season that resulted in an ACC Championship appearance and a near college football playoff berth. Now, they have a lot of new faces that they were implementing over the course of a few weeks and that is going to continue into the summer and the fall.
Here is how I am projecting Virginia's defensive depth chart after spring.
Defensive end
Starters: Fisher Camac and Matthew Fobbs-White
Reserves: Nnanna Anyanwu and Justin Townsend
Camac seems like a lock to be a starter this season and I think he is in line for a big breakout season. Fobbs-White, a Baylor transfer, should be in line for some major snaps this fall, but Nnanna Anyanwu (despite being injured in the spring game) is going to be a factor as well.
One player I threw in here was Justin Townsend, a recently signed defensive end from Columbia. He was one of the top pass rushers in the FCS and I don't think think that UVA would have taken him if they did not think he could have a potential impact.
Defensive Tackle
Starters: Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton
Reserves: Sichan John and Zion Wilson
This has a chance to be one of the better defensive tackle duos in the ACC. Hammond has looked very good in the spring and along with Camac, I think he has a chance to have a big season. Britton (6'3 308 LBS) is going to be key if UVA is going to have another strong run defense. Both players combined for nearly 600 snaps last season and should be locks to start.
The depth is a bit of a question mark, but both John and WIlson bring plenty of size and should be solid rotational pieces.
Linebacker
Starters: Maddox Marcellus and Kam Robinson
Reserves: Caleb Hardy, Myles Brown,
Robinson is coming off an injury of course and getting Marcellus back was one of the big wins of this offseason for UVA after he opted to enter the transfer portal. Both players should be among the best in the ACC at this position. There is some interesting depth here with Hardy and Brown, as well as Justin Rowe figuring into the rotation as well.
Cornerback and Slot
Starters: Jacobie Henderson, Donovan Platt, and Jam Jackson
Reserves: Ja'Maric Morris and Omillio Agard
Safety
Starters: Brandyn Hillman and Christian Ellis
Reserves: Ethan Minter and Montino Williams
There were some injuries in these units in the spring, but I think this is how its going to look when the season rolls around.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell