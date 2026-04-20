Defensive Depth Chart Projection for Virginia After Spring Football

Spring football is over and Virginia heading into the summer after a month plus of practice.

UVA is of course coming off an 11 win season that resulted in an ACC Championship appearance and a near college football playoff berth. Now, they have a lot of new faces that they were implementing over the course of a few weeks and that is going to continue into the summer and the fall.

Here is how I am projecting Virginia's defensive depth chart after spring.

Defensive end

Starters: Fisher Camac and Matthew Fobbs-White

Reserves: Nnanna Anyanwu and Justin Townsend

Camac seems like a lock to be a starter this season and I think he is in line for a big breakout season. Fobbs-White, a Baylor transfer, should be in line for some major snaps this fall, but Nnanna Anyanwu (despite being injured in the spring game) is going to be a factor as well.

One player I threw in here was Justin Townsend, a recently signed defensive end from Columbia. He was one of the top pass rushers in the FCS and I don't think think that UVA would have taken him if they did not think he could have a potential impact.

Defensive Tackle

Starters: Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton

Reserves: Sichan John and Zion Wilson

This has a chance to be one of the better defensive tackle duos in the ACC. Hammond has looked very good in the spring and along with Camac, I think he has a chance to have a big season. Britton (6'3 308 LBS) is going to be key if UVA is going to have another strong run defense. Both players combined for nearly 600 snaps last season and should be locks to start.

The depth is a bit of a question mark, but both John and WIlson bring plenty of size and should be solid rotational pieces.

Linebacker

Starters: Maddox Marcellus and Kam Robinson

Reserves: Caleb Hardy, Myles Brown,

Robinson is coming off an injury of course and getting Marcellus back was one of the big wins of this offseason for UVA after he opted to enter the transfer portal. Both players should be among the best in the ACC at this position. There is some interesting depth here with Hardy and Brown, as well as Justin Rowe figuring into the rotation as well.

Cornerback and Slot

Starters: Jacobie Henderson, Donovan Platt, and Jam Jackson

Reserves: Ja'Maric Morris and Omillio Agard

Safety

Starters: Brandyn Hillman and Christian Ellis

Reserves: Ethan Minter and Montino Williams

There were some injuries in these units in the spring, but I think this is how its going to look when the season rolls around.