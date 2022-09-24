Defensive Lineman Rodney Lora Decommits From Virginia Football

The bad news keeps coming for the Virginia football program.

On Saturday morning, three-star defensive lineman Rodney Lora (Woodberry Forest, VA) announced that he is decommitting from UVA and re-opening his recruitment.

"The UVA staff has been great through my entire process, and I owe them a debt of gratitude," Lora said in a Twitter post. "This has been an extremely difficult process, so please respect my change of heart."

Lora, a 6'4", 270-pound defensive lineman from Woodberry Forest, originally announced his commitment to UVA back on June 24th, choosing the Cavaliers over offers from 14 programs, including North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech. Those programs will certainly be circling back with Lora now that he is back on the market.

A three-star prospect, Lora is rated the No. 106 defensive lineman in the country in the class of 2023 as well as the No. 26 recruit in Virginia by 247Sports.

With Lora's decommitment, Virginia is back down to 11 verbal commits in the recruiting class of 2023:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

wide receiver Amare Thomas (committed June 17th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)

offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

