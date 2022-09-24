Individual and Team Stats from Virginia's Loss at Syracuse
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) fell to the Syracuse Orange (4-0, 2-0 ACC) 22-20 on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. See below for snapshots of the individual and team statistics for both Virginia and Syracuse from Friday's game.
TEAM STAT COMPARISON
VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE
VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE
SYRACUSE INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE
SYRACUSE INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE
Read More
Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more postgame coverage.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
Justin Anderson Signs With Indiana Pacers
No. 2 UVA Women's Soccer Falls at No. 17 Notre Dame 1-0
Virginia Makes Top Seven for Four-Star PG Elmarko Jackson
San Francisco 49ers Sign Kurt Benkert to Practice Squad
UVA Men's Soccer Bounces Back, Downs American 2-0
Mamadi Diakite Signs Training Camp Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers