Individual and Team Stats from Virginia's Loss at Syracuse

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Statistical snapshot of UVA's loss to Syracuse on Friday night
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) fell to the Syracuse Orange (4-0, 2-0 ACC) 22-20 on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. See below for snapshots of the individual and team statistics for both Virginia and Syracuse from Friday's game. 

TEAM STAT COMPARISON

UVA Cuse 1

VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE

UVA Cuse 2

VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE

UVA Cuse 3

SYRACUSE INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE

UVA Cuse 4

SYRACUSE INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE

UVA Cuse 5

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more postgame coverage.

