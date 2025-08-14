Des Kitchings Has High Hopes For Cam Ross Being A Difference Maker On More Than Just Offense
Virginia Football took a large number of transfers this offseason, and one of the most impactful was James Madison wide receiver Cam Ross. Ross chose the Cavaliers over several other Power four programs, and the early returns so far in camp have been phenomenal. Ross has arguably been the best player on the field for Virginia, and when speaking with the media yesterday, UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings talked about the different ways that they hope Ross impacts the game
"You know, and I agree with Coach Elliott on that, like Cam has just been a workman, right? He's been available to us every day, right? He has a trait, right? He has speed, he has quickness. He has a really good job of catching the football, and he's smart, right? He has a smart to him. He has like big picture football to sit down and talk with him football-wise. So just be able to have, you know, that speed, peace, and the experience, right? He's played a lot of football and he's had some production that help us help us not only offensively but in the Specialty game. I'm opening my mouth. If we can get a touchdown on Special Teams -Wise, it counts as offensive points, I'll take it, right? Either way, we can get 'em, you know? And I think he is a guy that can bring that to us from a Special Teams standpoint, and then, you know, give us the ability to push the ball down the field and try to attack defenses vertically."
In his career (four years at UConn and one at James Madison), Ross has totaled 151 catches for 1,799 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch. This past season with the Dukes, Ross caught 37 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Ross played 710 snaps this past season at James Madison and finished with a 57.2 grade.
While Ross can certainly be one of the top receivers for the Cavaliers this season, watch out for him on special teams. Kitchings spoke of his potential in that area of the team yesterday and earlier in the week, special team coach Keith Gaither talked about the possibility.
"It's a sense of relief when you have someone who's done it at a high level. He knows how to set up returns. He knows how to set up his blocks. I mean, he's fast. He's got courage to run through the smoke…I think he's probably the most valuable player up to this point on our offense. Just coming out of spring, you didn't know what you had. He was still learning the offense. And then you watched him train through the summer. His body changed. [He] was diligent and intentional about every rep he took. And to this point right now, he's probably one of our best players. And so to have one of your best players playing at a high level every snap, being very intentional about every rep, to be a guy that's going to be responsible for returning, it's a huge asset for us."
There are a lot of new faces on Virginia, but Ross is one that every UVA should know before they kickoff their season against Coastal Carolina on Aug. 30th.