UVA's Taine Murray to Play for New Zealand in FIBA Asia Cup

The rising second-year Cavalier will suit up for the Tall Blacks in Indonesia
Taine Murray, New Zealand Tall Blacks basketball

Taine Murray will play for New Zealand in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup

While the Virginia men's basketball team prepares for its exhibition tour in Italy next month, one member of the Cavalier roster is not currently with them practicing in Charlottesville. For the next two weeks, second-year guard Taine Murray will be halfway around the world in Indonesia, representing the New Zealand Tall Blacks in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup. 

This is the third year in a row that Murray will be competing for the Tall Blacks. He was selected for New Zealand's national roster for the 2020 FIBA Asia Cup and also played for the Tall Blacks in 2021 before arriving on Grounds last fall. 

16 countries will compete for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, trying to take it away from the defending champion Australia. New Zealand is in Group D with India, Lebanon, and the Philippines. 

Here is New Zealand's group play schedule:

Wednesday, July 13: New Zealand vs. India
Friday, July 15: New Zealand vs. Lebanon
Sunday, July 17: New Zealand vs. Philippines

The top three teams (by win percentage) in each pool will advance to the knockout stage, with the top team in each pool receiving a bye to the quarterfinals. All of the games will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Palace in the Indonesia capital of Jakarta and will be streamed on ESPN. Click here to see the full schedule of games for the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup. 

Murray saw limited playing action in his first year at UVA, but had some promising moments where he showed his potential, including a 14-point performance against Iowa earlier in the season. An athletic wing with a smooth shooting stroke, the Cavaliers are certainly hopeful that Murray can be a valuable contributor in the upcoming season. Getting more experience playing at the international level certainly won't hurt. 

