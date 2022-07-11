Skip to main content
WATCH: Alex Tappen Throws Batting Practice for Kadin Shedrick

The 6'11" UVA basketball center hit some long balls at Disharoon Park

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

Kadin Shedrick and Alex Tappen

Virginia baseball left fielder Alex Tappen (right) throws batting practice for UVA basketball center Kadin Shedrick.

It's always fun to see athletes from different UVA sports get together. It's even more fun when it involves an athlete trying to play a different sport. 

Such was the case on Monday when Virginia basketball center Kadin Shedrick picked up a bat at Disharoon Park and took some very entertaining batting practice from UVA baseball left fielder Alex Tappen. 

See the full video posted on the UVA men's basketball social media accounts below:

Kadin Shedrick might not be winning the home run derby anytime soon, but he has a pretty good swing for a 6'11" basketball player. Maybe he can return the favor and have Alex Tappen over to John Paul Jones Arena for a game of H-O-R-S-E.

