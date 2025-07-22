Everything Chandler Morris Said At His ACC Media Days Press Conference
Today was the first day of ACC Media Days, and the last team at the podium today was the Virginia Cavaliers. Representing the Cavaliers alongside head coach Tony Elliott were Chandler Morris, Jahmeer Carter, and Noah Josey. Here is what Morris had to say when he had his turn at the podium today.
1. On what he brings to UVA...
"Yeah, I think it's my experience. I think I've played a lot of snaps in college. I've got a good grasp of it, and I've always said, you can't coach experience.
I really believe that, and as a young player, I actually got to sit behind Max Duggan for a little bit and kind of learning from him. He played a lot of snaps. I won the job. I get hurt first game, it wasn't meant to be, and then Max steps in and he goes and he finishes second in the Heisman. No one ever would have guessed that. We go to the National Championship.
It was something to be said about playing snaps, and I'd sit down with Max and he would just say, man, you can't -- it's all about the experience. You're going to get there at some point and have all these snaps under your belt.
Then at that point the game slows down for you.
I think that's where I'm going to be able to help us out, is coming in, and I think my game is exciting. I think I can take a bad play and turn it into positive yards. I think I can use my feet and escape pressure and everything like that, and I know I've got a great squad around me. I've got great pieces around me that the coaches have brought in and we're all meshing it together. And I just think it's going to be a lot of fun for us as a unit on the offense and then us as a team with all the pieces that we've brought in."
2. On his leadership style...
"Yeah, I think I do a little bit of both. I think vocal and then also, too, leading by example.
I'm not the one who's always going to step up and say something. I think I'm going to get out there and sweat with my guys and show that I'm there by their side through it all.
But also, too, in the huddle, that's when I'm going to step up and I'm going to really say something and really break it down and command the best out of my guys around me. They do a great job of that to me, too, is we've got older guys that -- we don't just have one or four guys that are true leaders. We've got a bunch, we've got a group of 12 of us that really command everyone's best and show up every single day and do that.
I think it's a great balance. I think I've got a lot of help on this team leadership-wise, and I just came in and kind of felt it out, and I really learned that quickly, that we've got a lot of guys that are going to be able to help out with the leadership roles."
3. On adapting to new environments as a transfer QB...
"That's a good question. I think being at different stops and being around many different teammates has really helped me. And I think my experience, not just the success but also the adversity that I've faced, I've been able to really connect more with my teammates.
Football, it can be ugly at times. The game won't love you back at times. I've learned that the hard way. Just being able to connect with my teammates that way and really building relationships with everyone, but also, too -- and I give so much credit to my teammates, I came in -- I'm just a Texas boy. I've been around home for a while, come up to Virginia, I'm not sure if I've ever been in the state of Virginia before I'd gotten on a visit at UVA.
But teammates, I came in in January, and they welcomed me with open arms. That's Jah and Josey, just to name a few on our team that have been here for a while. That speaks volumes.
I'm very appreciative of them, and that's really helped with my transition and being able to kind of take that next step as a leader and fill that role and what the team needs."
4. On why UVA is the right fit for him...
"Yeah, going back to my relationship with Coach Elliott, I've known him since I was about 11, 12 years old through my dad. I remember being out there at practices with my dad and just enjoying being around Coach Elliott and just the respect my family has for him and me, as well, for him, that was a big factor into it.
It's my last season. I've been through a roller coaster of a career. My main thing, I wrote down pros and cons and what do I truly want? At the end of the day, what does Chandler Morris want? And it was to be around good people. That was something very important to me. I know Coach Elliott is a great person. I knew he was going to have great people on his staff. I wasn't too familiar with many people on his staff. I got to come up on a visit, and it was phenomenal.
Then also, too, the community and kind of the fan base. The fan base of Virginia, they're hungry. I knew that the whole program has poured into this program and want to get it right, and the coaches have done a great job going out and getting the pieces that we need, and at the end of the day it's going to come down to us, and go out and execute."