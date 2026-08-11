Everything From UVA's Keith Gaither after Virginia's football practice on Monday

Virginia wrapped up another fall practice on Monday, and after practice, UVA special teams coordinator Keith Gaither spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.

Q: How is the depth chart or the depth charts shaping up at the two return positions, punt and kick?

KEITH GAITHER: I'll start with just kickoff return. I think we got a ton of depth there. The guys that have stood out to me are Solomon Beebe. You know, he had a great return Saturday night stream match. Jacquon Gibson had a great return. But we also have Da’Shawn Martin, who's highly recruited coming out of Kent State. He's a great return is a great returner.

We still got Noah Vaughn. We got Peyton Lewis. So I feel really good about the kick return situation. I think we're going to be in good shape. Coming from Cam Ross, I think these guys won't miss a beat.

In reference to the punt return, not so sure right now. The guy who's feeling the kicks the best has been Josiah Abdullah. He's done a great job. I continue to get with him. He just hasn't had any game reps. Kam Courtney's played a lot of games. Just hasn't been as consistent as we want.

And then you still have Quon (Jaquon Gibson) and Da’Shawn (Martin). So nobody solidified that position at this point, but we're steady getting better.

Q: Also, at long snapper, you guys got (Wyatt) Rubinoff who came in during the first portal, then you added another one. Also you have (Jacob) Tannenbaum, how's that looking? Do you feel like you need a different long snapper for field goals? What's that depth chart look like?

KG: Well, I feel really good about the depth chart. Coming to spring, we only had one, and then that was a little nervous. I was getting nervous about that. If you lose one guy, then now you're down, you don't have another one. So we went out and got Zach (Christinat). And between Zach and Wyatt they both have done a great job.

I think we're in perfect good shape for us to handle the long snap and whether it be short snap or punt. They both were competing for the number one spot. If we was to play today, it would probably be Wyatt. That Wyatt's been with us throughout the spring, but Zach is doing a really good job. And then you got (Jacob) Tannenbaum. Tannenbaum has improved a lot, So I feel really good about long snapping. So going into the spring, I wasn't so sure. But now I feel really good about it.

Q: How has the new five-for-five rule impacted the way you look at playing true freshmen on special teams units as guys who can help you and are fast and athletic and maybe using some of those freshmen?

KG: Greg, for me, it hasn't changed for me. You know, the one thing about us, for the reference of the team, you want to play as many young guys as you can because if you don't play them, they're going to leave. So we've got the luxury, we've got a ton of depth.

You know, you think about the defensive backs, we've got about 16 guys back there that can flat out play. You look at the linebacker room, you've got seven to eight guys that can play got seven to eight guys that give you a ton of flexibility there. And then you look at the running back, you got six guys. And so in reference to the five-for-five, we got plenty. We got some young guys like Derek Uran, who's already caught my eye. Dallas Brannon, who's a really good player.

Dylan Cope is a really good player. So I foreseethose guys being able to play as true freshmen, first years, I'm sorry. Those guys caught my eye. So back-to-five for five, I mean, we're going to try to get to get everybody ready for that first game. So guys that can play, if they're ready, we're going to put them in there and then let the road we'll just follow the rule as it goes.

Q: So it makes it easier not having to red shirt?

KG: No, just, yes, sir.

Q: A couple of weeks ago, you told us if you were to start today, that (Jekail) Middlebrook would be the starting running back. How's that shaping up the competition at that spot?

KG: Well, first of all, I feel really good about the running back position. Been here going on five years, this is the most competitive depth I have. I think I got six guys we can win football games with.

At this present time, Jekail Middlebrook continues to impress everybody in the building. He's not the only one, Noah Vaughn has been a highlight. Going into the practice 10, he's improved being more consistent, he's been available, he's improving protection. He's done a good job. So, you know, he's finally starting to reach his full potential. Xay Davis.

Xay Davis is just very Mr. Consistent. Runs behind his pads. Coming out of the scrimmage, he had 33 yards at the contact. So, that was of a concern coming into this. Well, that was a concern coming into the spring. We got to get guys that can break tackles and really emphasize yards at the contact.

So you got Xay Davis and then you have Xavier Brown. Xavier Brown had his first full practice today and he broke a couple of big runs today. He's been plugged in the whole time. He's a really good leader for my room.

And then you got Solomon Beebe, who's very versatile. We'll line him up as a slot receiver, put him in the backfield. He can cover kicks, he can return kicks. And then you have Peyton Lewis his back stiffened up on him today, so he didn't practice this. Didn't have many reps, but he's had a pretty good camp. He's still getting familiar with the system, still learning how we do things, so I feel really good. To have six quality running backs, the task is going to be on me, how do I manage it. Keeping those guys healthy and there's not enough carries.

So I gotta find a way to create some packages and just maximize their potential better. I expect to play all of them if they're healthy and they're playing a ton of special teams.

Q: You kind of mentioned it to Greg, as a special teams coordinator, how much do you relish when you look at the depth chart and you see how much depth you have at linebacker, experience depth, and also at DB, guys who have already taken reps with you at special teams, like a Martino Williams, and you add even more bodies there?

KG: Absolutely. It makes your job more easier. You know, you think about guys like Martino Williams, who played as the first year last year, played in some big games. You look at guys like (Landon) Danley, who's been, to me, a starter, because he started on the core specialty for the last two years. (Caleb) Hardy, Myles Brown. I mean, those guys are big time players, and so to have the luxury to have those guys back, and then Xavier Brown, who's played a ton, I can go on and on. So I'm fortunate, and then to bring in some guys like B-Hill (Brandyn Hillman), the secondary is just flooded with talent, and just find the guys, putting them in the right. Position that matches the skill set.

It's been a task, but it's a good problem to have. We got Keke Adams who played a lot for us last year. So we're very fortunate to have a bunch of experienced guys who may not be starting at the offensive, defensive position, but have a ton of experience and specialties who take it seriously. And they teach the young guys how to come to practice. So we're in a good situation with the depth.



Q: Just talking a little bit more about (Jekail) Middlebrook. I mean, you mentioned how much talent is in that running back room this year. What is it about Middlebrook that makes him kind of stand out so much right now? The first thing for me is he never gets rattled.

KG: I mean, he's calm, he's cool, he's got his poise. He learns football very easy.

You put a new concept in, you put him out at receiver, I mean, he just picks it up. So he's a fast learner. He runs hard, he's elusive. I mean, he can change direction, he can catch the ball in the backfield. He does it all well. He may not do anything great, but he does it all well, and he's such a fast learner.

And such a great kid. You know, he smiles, contagious. Just a great teammate. You know, he's a joy to coach. I'm fortunate to be able to have him for two years.

Q: In your running back room, who is the best receiver of that group or who are the best receivers?

KG: In the running back room? Oh, yeah, Jekail (Middlebrook). Jekail catches the ball well. Solomon Beebe catches it well. Xay Davis catches it well.

Noah Vaughn has some drops, but he has decent ball skills. And Peyton Lewis, they all have decent ball skills. They all can catch the ball out of the backfield, they all can go out. And be detached as a wide receiver. They all run good routes. So they all have pretty good ball skills.

But I'd say if you say who has the best ball skills, natural ball skills, Jekail. Like he just does everything. Kick returner, he's just a good football player.

Q: When you have so many backs that have very different skill sets, from week to week when you're creating packages, what does that do for you just from a versatility standpoint?

KG: First thing, it puts a lot of pressure on Coach (Des) Kitchings.

And so we already have a lot of players that are having multiple backs at the same time. Flirted with having multiple backs in at the same time, using different sets, getting in some empty packages. So the thing about it is as much as you can include all of them, then they'll prepare well, and they know they're going to play. And it's such a rugged football game, and I'm tasking them to run behind their pads and get more yards at the contact. So there's going to be some bumps and bruises, so they all come to work, they all are prepared. So the biggest challenge is, to educate them to understand to trust me that I'm a police officer going to put you into the right situation for the right plays that's going to give the team the best chance to be successful and at this point we got a pretty good chemistry and it's going well.

Now we haven't played anybody yet. But they all like each other. They all rooting for each other and they all are running with the ones. As you watch practice, they all get a chance to run with the ones. They all get to run with the twos so they're getting a chance to run behind the best o-line, catch balls from the best quarterback, and it's going well. And now it's just finding out what skill set they have that matches the game plan and then putting them in a position where they can be successful plus help us win. And that's a very mature group, very mature.

Q: Yeah, what's the difference with Noah (Vaughn), been? Is it simply staying healthy?

KG: I think that's the start. You know, he's had the injury bug. I think the main thing with him, first of all, I love the kid. I love Noah. And we had our ups and downs throughout the course of the three years, and his struggles are my struggle. Because if it's someone that you recruited, you sought out there, and you see the talent, and not to see it come for fruition, it always falls back on the coach. So I take great accountability.

Hey, it's on me, not on him. And I think that the thing we had a great conversation in the summer. Just say, just honest feedback. Just telling him his biggest competition is him. It's nobody else. Always has been.

And he's came to work every day with a great mindset. Just finding ways to get better every day. And control the controllables while you're thriving in it, and he's done it. I've been so proud of him, and he's done it at a high level, and earned every rep he's getting. So. You know, he's running with the ones on offense, he's starting on special teams and he's just proud to see a kid come out there and actually finally get it.

And it's just maturity. He's got great parents and we all like the coaching staff, mom and dad, we all been fighting and praying and finally I think the lights come on and we're going to see good things out of him.

Q: And you mentioned Xavier Brown, I know I asked you about him before camp started, but how's he look just in your opinion? Does he look back to full speed? I know you said today was his first day. It was his first day being full, full go.

KG: He was rusty earlier, and I think it's more about being confident in that knee. And we convinced him to put that knee brace on for safety and protection. And now he's been practicing for the last four or five days with the group and every day I've been giving them some runs against the defense he's getting better. You're starting to see the rush wear off, and today he had a couple good runs.

Mentally, he's in great shape. It's just the body getting in shape and getting the strength back, and more about the confidence. But the thing I'm more proud of for him, it's been a great leader. That's what you're sped up out of a kid who's already a graduate, who's been with us for over four years. So he's doing a great job for his leadership, and now he's starting to make some plays. So I'm very happy for him. And is also competitive he's an ultra competitor.

Q: Is it tough for you to know how good your coverage teams are because you don't rep that live as much until you get to a game?

KG: Well, you know, you want to get to the first game and be healthy, it's possible, but we went live on Saturday, and so we had a chance to see guys who turned it down, see guys who went hard. So we got a ways to go. Here's what I tell you, we got plenty of talent. We got a ways to go as far as them being able to uphold the standard of being one of the top kickoff coverage units in the country.

So we got the talent. We just got to continue to develop it and make sure we do a good job of teaching and coaching it, and they're understanding it. So we feel really good about where we're at, but thank God we're not playing today.

Q: I don't know how many teams in the. The country returned their kickoff guy, their punter, and their field goal extra point specialist. How do you feel about that group?

KG: There's obviously a ton of experience. There's a ton of experience and they still gotta go out there and do their job. They have Sparky (Daniel Sparks) and (Will) Bettridge back and (Elijah) Sliback, I'm so blessed, we're very fortunate. Slibeck has been doing a good job.

Sparky, you know, he missed a couple days. His sister got married. So he's starting to get back to his old form. And Will has been very consistent.

And now you're just trying to put the pieces around him. You know what I mean? As far as the punt protection, the coverage unit, the field goal protection unit. So it's coming together.

They all got ways to go for us improving. Even though they got experience and they're very talented. I still think they got a ways to go for us getting game ready. And so that's a good thing. But they're very talented and we're very fortunate. We have three guys that are pretty elite when they're at their best, we're very fortunate.

Q: For Xavier Brown, when you have this much depth, how much more does that open things up for him where he doesn't have to do all those extra snaps, where he can do what he's best at doing rather than using his body in other ways?

KG: Absolutely. He's such a rugged, reckless player. We got to be smart about how we use him. We'll use him more in the passing game, like we did in the Louisville game, in the Florida State game.

Give him the ball out of the backfield because he does catch his ball. Get him out of space with wide zone. That's our bead and butter there. He's still going to be a core special teams guy, because that's our culture. Our best players have to play. And when our best players are providing playmaking on special teams, then it just leads the way for the younger guys.

So with the depth we have in the running backs, we should be able to spare him a little bit of some of those bumps and bruises versus what we had in the past. He's been one, two, one, two. Now we got four or five and so we feel like we'll be able to manage that better. But it's the game of football. Hopefully we can knock off wood, we can come out of this season healthy with him.

Q: How many of the running backs would you feel comfortable playing in this slot?

KG: Well, I'd say three. Three, because, like, if you put three of my running backs out there, you're taking a couple guys off the field for Coach (Adam) Mims. And so I think there's three guys that can make plays in the backfield, behind the quarterback, in the side car, or they can do it running routes. So three of them can do it at a high level, and we've been working it. So the three guys, in my opinion, it'd be Jekail (Middlebrook), Solomon Beebe, You know, Xavier Brown and the other guys will be doing more catching out of the backfield.