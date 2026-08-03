Players who could make the difference in each game for Virginia football

Virginia is loaded with what Tony Elliott calls competitive depth. Throughout the roster, there are far more starting-caliber players than there are starting spots. The game-changing play could come from any number of Cavaliers over the course of the 2026 season.

Here are players who could make the difference in each game for Virginia, with no repeats.

NC State: Kam Robinson

Robinson missed last year’s Cavaliers-Wolfpack game due to injury. If he suits up this time around — which he said that he is aiming to do — Virginia’s defense stands a much better chance at containing CJ Bailey.

Norfolk State: Cole Geer

Expect Virginia to lead by several touchdowns and rest every starter by halftime (or sooner). Once Eli Holstein gets some reps in, Geer will take over and receive ample playing time. This will be his best opportunity to showcase his skills live against another team.

West Virginia: Landon Danley

The Mountaineers are going to live through their run game and star transfer Cam Cook. Containing the powerful running back is going to be a top priority for the Cavaliers. Danley may be particularly helpful in that regard — he is one of the most reliable tacklers on the team.

Delaware: Noah Vaughn

Vaughn is often omitted from discourse surrounding Virginia’s running back room, but he has the talent to start on some Power Four teams. Vaughn rushed for over 100 yards against William & Mary last season — if the Cavaliers are up big in this one, he could receive a bulk of the carries.

Florida State: Peyton Lewis

Lewis is Virginia’s best power back, a bruiser with the speed to break off big runs. He could be used to control the flow of the game and eat up time of possession. Keeping the ball out of the Seminoles’ hands will help the Cavaliers feel more comfortable in an intimidating road environment.

Syracuse: Donavon Platt

The Orange offense thrives through the passing game. Platt could be a big part of a Virginia victory if he can shut off half the field for Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli. Platt started 10 games for the Cavaliers and forced a pair of crucial turnovers.

SMU: Fisher Camac

The Mustangs have one of the best offensive lines in the Power Four. If Virginia is to steal an upset win in Dallas, it will need to generate some pressure on Kevin Jennings. Fisher Camac is the man for that job. If the Cavaliers lose, it will not be Camac’s fault — but if they win, he will certainly have had to play a role.

Duke: Jason Hammond

The key to the Blue Devils offense will be running back Nate Sheppard. Containing him will be paramount to Virginia’s hopes of winning a rematch. If Hammond can stuff the run game and also generate some interior pressure, Duke’s entire offense will struggle to establish a comfortable outing.

Wake Forest: Rico Flores Jr.

The Cavaliers failed to score a touchdown against Wake Forest last year — a scenario which Virginia hopes will never happen against the Demon Deacons again. Flores could play a major role in getting on the scoreboard early, especially if he emerges as one of Beau Pribula’s favorite targets.

California: Ethan Minter

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has one of the highest ceilings of any quarterback in the country. Virginia is going to need its defensive backs to play at their best. Perhaps Minter can be the one to make a game-changing play up the middle with an interception.

North Carolina: Jekail Middlebrook

Middlebrook has elite receiving prowess, plus the ability to lead the rushing attack. He is a legitimate two-way threat that can keep a defense on its toes. The Tar Heels actually do have a strong front seven — so keeping them reacting instead of attacking will be a priority for the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech: Beau Pribula

As the leader under center, Pribula will be relied upon to captain his team into Blacksburg and escape with an ever-elusive victory. Pribula can take over a game with his dual-threat ability, deep ball and veteran football mind.