Final Score Predictions For Every ACC Game This Weekend
It is a busy slate for the ACC this weekend! Let's take a look at the entire schedule across the conference and predict how these games will play out.
Clemson (1-2) vs. Syracuse (2-1)
Despite the messy start to the season, the Clemson Tigers should be able to pull out a win against a Syracuse team that just squeaked by UConn in Week Two.
While the Orange's offense has put a lot of points on the board, their defense is holding them back. The defensive unit ranks bottom three in the ACC in both rushing yards allowed per game (165) and passing yards allowed per game (274).
PICK: CLEMSON
Virginia Tech (0-3) vs. Wofford (0-3)
A battle of the defeated in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech has been one of the most disappointing teams in college football this year. They are also walking into their first game since firing head coach Brent Pry.
VT Quarterback Kyron Drones has looked average - maybe even slightly below average - for the Hokies but given they are playing at home against a Wofford team that has a record of 12-41 since 2020.
PICK: VIRGINIA TECH
SMU (2-1) vs. TCU (2-0)
ESPN gives TCU a 67% chance to come out of their matchup with SMU with a win. TCU made incredibly easy work of ACC-opponent North Carolina and handled business against Abilene Christian in Week Two.
Quarterback Josh Hoover has completed over 76% of his passes - ranking him 6th in the country. He also ranks top-ten in Passer Rating (187.2).
This will be a quarterback duel as SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has also been impressive, completing 70% of his passes for 836 yards. However, I think TCU will have the edge due to SMU's pourous pass defense that has allowed a NCAA-worst 319 passing yards per game.
PICK: TCU
Louisville (2-0) vs. Bowling Green (2-1)
This one is all Louisville. Fanduel Sportsbook has the Cardinals as a whopping 26.5-point favorite at home against the Falcons.
Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has not shown much outside of a solid performance in a 14-point loss to Cincinnati. Louisville's stingy top-ten passing defense should shut down the Falcons.
PICK: LOUISVILLE
#7 Florida State (2-0) vs. Kent State (1-2)
This Florida State team is one of the most impressive squads so far this season. Coming off a 2-10 season, the Seminoles' offense looks locked in - led by Boston College transfer dual threat quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
The Kent State program might be on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. KSU's win over Merrimack last week snapped their 21-game losing streak dating back to 2023. FSU should pull far ahead of the Golden Flashes very quickly.
PICK: FLORIDA STATE
North Carolina (2-1) vs. UCF (2-0)
UNC transfer quarterback Gio Lopez has looked shaky so far this season. In the lopsided loss to TCU, the South Alabama transfer completed just four of ten passes with one interception. Back-up Max Johnson came in and overshadowed Lopez easily.
Golden Knight's quarterback Tayven Jackson has protected the ball while still throwing the ball deep downfield. Plus, UCF's top-three passing defense should lock down this UNC offense and earn the win.
PICK: UCF
NC State (3-0) vs. Duke (1-2)
This is an extremely close one to call. While a 1-2 record looks rough for Duke, their offense is extremely dangerous, ranking 10th in passing yards per game (352.7). The attack is led by quarterback Darian Mensah - who ranks third in the country in passing yards (1,036).
NC State also has a gamer at quarterback in CJ Bailey. The sophomore has found the end zone five times through the air and three times on the ground. I think the difference in this game will come down to NC State dismal passing offense that allows almost 300 yards per game.
PICK: DUKE 31 - NC STATE 21
#18 Georgia Tech (3-0) vs. Temple (2-1)
This one should be all Georgia Tech. With strong wins against Colorado in Week One and #12 Clemson last week, GT is heading into this matchup with incredible confidence.
On the other hand, Temple is coming off a lopsided 42-3 loss to Heisman hopeful John Mateer and Oklahoma last week. While, quarterback Evan Simon ranks among the nation's top passers in touchdowns, no defense has been nearly on Georgia Tech's level.
PICK: GEORGIA TECH
#4 Miami (3-0) vs. Florida (1-2)
A huge rivalry playing out in Week Four in the Sunshine State. Miami's high-powered passing game led by Heisman-favorite Carson Beck meets a firm Florida defense.
A battle of what should have been the top signal callers in the nation has not played out that way. Florida quarterback and former top prospect DJ Lagway has looked unimpressive so I expect Carson Beck to take this game over.
PICK: Miami
Cal (3-0) vs. San Diego State (1-1)
The Golden Bears offense has yet to slow down to start the 2025 season. This unit put up 34 points against Oregon State and 27 points a Big Ten level defense in Minnesota. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is arguably the best true freshman starting quarterback in the country this season.
SDSU's offense has not been anything special so far, putting up a total of 215 yards last week against Washington State. I do not think the Aztecas have what it takes to stick around with Cal.
PICK: Cal