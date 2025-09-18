Cavaliers Now

Final Score Predictions For Every ACC Game This Weekend

How will things shake up in the conference after Week Four?

Jake Aiello

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the ACC logo on an end zone pylon during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the ACC logo on an end zone pylon during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is a busy slate for the ACC this weekend! Let's take a look at the entire schedule across the conference and predict how these games will play out.

Clemson (1-2) vs. Syracuse (2-1)

Clemson, ACC, Clemson Tigers, Clemson Football
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite the messy start to the season, the Clemson Tigers should be able to pull out a win against a Syracuse team that just squeaked by UConn in Week Two.

While the Orange's offense has put a lot of points on the board, their defense is holding them back. The defensive unit ranks bottom three in the ACC in both rushing yards allowed per game (165) and passing yards allowed per game (274).

PICK: CLEMSON

Virginia Tech (0-3) vs. Wofford (0-3)

Virginia Tech, Virginia Tech Football, Virginia Tech Hokies
Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry celebrates a score with Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Aidan Lynch (76) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

A battle of the defeated in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech has been one of the most disappointing teams in college football this year. They are also walking into their first game since firing head coach Brent Pry.

VT Quarterback Kyron Drones has looked average - maybe even slightly below average - for the Hokies but given they are playing at home against a Wofford team that has a record of 12-41 since 2020.

PICK: VIRGINIA TECH

TCU, TCU Football, TCU Horned Frogs
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs players celebrate after the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

SMU (2-1) vs. TCU (2-0)

ESPN gives TCU a 67% chance to come out of their matchup with SMU with a win. TCU made incredibly easy work of ACC-opponent North Carolina and handled business against Abilene Christian in Week Two.

Quarterback Josh Hoover has completed over 76% of his passes - ranking him 6th in the country. He also ranks top-ten in Passer Rating (187.2).

This will be a quarterback duel as SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has also been impressive, completing 70% of his passes for 836 yards. However, I think TCU will have the edge due to SMU's pourous pass defense that has allowed a NCAA-worst 319 passing yards per game.

PICK: TCU

Louisville (2-0) vs. Bowling Green (2-1)

Louisville, Louisville Cardinals, Louisville Football
Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jabari Mack (4), left, celebrates with Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Carter Guillaume (56) after Mack had an interception late in the fourth quarter as the Cards defeated the James Madison University Dukes 28-14 Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is all Louisville. Fanduel Sportsbook has the Cardinals as a whopping 26.5-point favorite at home against the Falcons.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has not shown much outside of a solid performance in a 14-point loss to Cincinnati. Louisville's stingy top-ten passing defense should shut down the Falcons.

PICK: LOUISVILLE

#7 Florida State (2-0) vs. Kent State (1-2)

Florida State, Florida State Football, Florida State Seminoles
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

This Florida State team is one of the most impressive squads so far this season. Coming off a 2-10 season, the Seminoles' offense looks locked in - led by Boston College transfer dual threat quarterback Tommy Castellanos.

The Kent State program might be on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. KSU's win over Merrimack last week snapped their 21-game losing streak dating back to 2023. FSU should pull far ahead of the Golden Flashes very quickly.

PICK: FLORIDA STATE

North Carolina (2-1) vs. UCF (2-0)

UCF, UCF Football, UCF Knights
Sep 6, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UNC transfer quarterback Gio Lopez has looked shaky so far this season. In the lopsided loss to TCU, the South Alabama transfer completed just four of ten passes with one interception. Back-up Max Johnson came in and overshadowed Lopez easily.

Golden Knight's quarterback Tayven Jackson has protected the ball while still throwing the ball deep downfield. Plus, UCF's top-three passing defense should lock down this UNC offense and earn the win.

PICK: UCF

NC State (3-0) vs. Duke (1-2)

Duke, Duke Football, Duke Blue Devils
Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a touchdown pass against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

This is an extremely close one to call. While a 1-2 record looks rough for Duke, their offense is extremely dangerous, ranking 10th in passing yards per game (352.7). The attack is led by quarterback Darian Mensah - who ranks third in the country in passing yards (1,036).

NC State also has a gamer at quarterback in CJ Bailey. The sophomore has found the end zone five times through the air and three times on the ground. I think the difference in this game will come down to NC State dismal passing offense that allows almost 300 yards per game.

PICK: DUKE 31 - NC STATE 21

#18 Georgia Tech (3-0) vs. Temple (2-1)

Georgia Tech, Georgia Tech Football, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) celebrates after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This one should be all Georgia Tech. With strong wins against Colorado in Week One and #12 Clemson last week, GT is heading into this matchup with incredible confidence.

On the other hand, Temple is coming off a lopsided 42-3 loss to Heisman hopeful John Mateer and Oklahoma last week. While, quarterback Evan Simon ranks among the nation's top passers in touchdowns, no defense has been nearly on Georgia Tech's level.

PICK: GEORGIA TECH

#4 Miami (3-0) vs. Florida (1-2)

Miami, Miami Football, Miami Hurricanes
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks toward the bench against the South Florida Bulls during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A huge rivalry playing out in Week Four in the Sunshine State. Miami's high-powered passing game led by Heisman-favorite Carson Beck meets a firm Florida defense.

A battle of what should have been the top signal callers in the nation has not played out that way. Florida quarterback and former top prospect DJ Lagway has looked unimpressive so I expect Carson Beck to take this game over.

PICK: Miami

Cal (3-0) vs. San Diego State (1-1)

California, California Football, California Golden Bears
Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) rolls out to pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Golden Bears offense has yet to slow down to start the 2025 season. This unit put up 34 points against Oregon State and 27 points a Big Ten level defense in Minnesota. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is arguably the best true freshman starting quarterback in the country this season.

SDSU's offense has not been anything special so far, putting up a total of 215 yards last week against Washington State. I do not think the Aztecas have what it takes to stick around with Cal.

PICK: Cal

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jake Aiello
JAKE AIELLO

Jake Aiello is a skilled multimedia journalist with a background in live broadcast, digital content creation and social media strategy. Before Virginia on SI, Jake served as a live television producer in Washington, D.C., while also working as a freelance sports creator-writing game stories, creating graphics, and crafting video content covering NCAA Football, NBA, MLB, MLS, WNBA, and Olympic competitions. Jake is a huge New York Yankees, New York Jets, and Boston Celtics fan

Home/Football