Five Players Virginia Is Glad Didn’t Hit The Portal

Virginia is having one of its best portal cycles in the Tony Elliot regime and adding players who can make a big impact in 2026. Above all else, they have also done a stellar job of keeping players and not allowing them to enter the portal and return for another year with the Hoos. Let's take a closer look at who some of those players are for the Cavaliers.

1. Maddox Marcellus

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Marcellus is a very underrated player for the Cavaliers, but his impact can’t be understated. When Kam Robinson went down with a torn ACL, he stepped up in a major way and was a reliable player for the Hoos. In the first game without Robinson against Virginia Tech, Marcellus had his best game, finishing with nine tackles, an interception, and a half sack. He has shown he can be the best player on defense and one that should see the field more in 2026. Marcellus posted 49 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a pass defense. Expect for him to have a larger role and potentially even be a starter for the Hoos next fall.

2. WR Jahmal Edrine

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) warms up before the Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Edrine was a big part of the success of the Cavaliers in 2025. He was reliable and made big plays in the game for the Hoos. He finished with 46 catches for 546 yards and a touchdown. One of his best games this season came against Washington State, where Edrine had five catches for 102 yards. It was his only 100-yard game of the season. Why is it important the Hoos kept him? Because he will be the main target in 2026. He had to share a lot of the catches with Cam Ross and Trell Harris this past season, but now he will be thrust into the spotlight more next fall and be a main player in the offense for head coach Tony Elliot. It should pay dividends as he plays his final collegiate season for the Hoos.

3. WR Kameron Courtney

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) attempts to stay in bounds after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Courtney hit the portal and left a major stain on the Virginia depth and roster at the wide receiver spot. However, he decided to return and will help complete the roster with Eli Ross hitting the portal and Trell Harris finding a new home at Oklahoma. He has some dynamic ability and flashed throughout the season what he can do with the ball in his hands. In 2025, Courtney finished with 25 catches for 234 yards. He had one of his best games against Virginia Tech, finishing with six catches for 50 yards. The potential is there, and now he will get a chance to compete for a starting role in 2026.

4. OL McKale Boley

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman McKale Boley (52) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Boley is a strong and powerful offensive lineman for the Cavaliers who has played at high level. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he finished with a top offensive grade of 71.8 and a 70.2 pass block grade. He posted his best numbers against Stanford finishing with a 89.8 offensive grade and a 82.2 pass block grade. More than anything, he has provided the Cavaliers with stability on the offensive line and someone they don’t have to worry about protecting the quarterback. His announcement gave the Hoos three viable returning starters on the offensive line which bodes well with all of the new playmakers they will have in 2026.

5. EDGE Fisher Camac

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Fisher Camac (14) chases at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Camac was a big return for the Cavaliers in 2026 because he was one of the best players on defense outside of Devin Neal and Kam Robinson. He finished with an 80.6 defensive grade, 82.5 run defense grade, and a 69.6 pass rush grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He finished with 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2025. Camac had his best game against rival Duke, finishing with six tackles and two sacks in their first matchup this past season. With his 6’7 and 248-pound frame, he is a terror to block and uses his power and strength to wreak havoc on opposing offensive linemen.

More Virginia News:

•How to Watch No. 16 Virginia vs SMU: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

•Where Is UVA in the Latest NET and KenPom Rankings After Win Over Louisville?

•Virginia Basketball's Latest Stock Report After Clinching Victory Over Louisville

•The Good, Bad and Ugly of Virginia Basketball's Close Win Over Louisville