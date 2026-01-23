Five Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for Virginia Football in 2026

After having a phenomenal race to the ACC Championship Game last year, the Virginia Cavaliers are looking to return to the same spot in 2026. Considering the additions that head coach Tony Elliott has welcomed to his roster, all signs are pointing toward another successful season for UVA.

The college football season officially came to an end just a few days ago, but it never hurts to start looking ahead at what's to come. With that, here are five way-too-early bold predictions for Virginia's next campaign.

Maddox Marcellus Has Breakout Year

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Linebacker Maddox Marcellus started to breakout toward the end of his 2025 campaign when Kam Robinson was sidelined due to a torn ACL. During his last three games, he recorded 17 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one interception.

Marcellus will be entering his senior year, and after proving his value on the field not too long ago, don't be surprised to see him take on a more consistent role during this year. If he is granted more playing time, he could be one of the top breakout stars of the season.

UVA Has Slow Start, Finds Footing Later On

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Back in August, Virginia won its first regular-season game against Coastal Carolina with a whopping 48-7 finish. The following week, they faced a tight 35-31 loss to NC State. From then on, UVA won the majority of its matchups, but the scores were often too close for comfort.

This year, it's reasonable to expect a similar pattern, especially early on. Going undefeated is not probable, simply because the Cavaliers are likely to have an adjustment period. Their roster saw a lot of movement in recent weeks, which could take some time to navigate during the regular season.

Beau Pribula Exceeds Expectations

Missouri Tigers Beau Pribula | John Reed-Imagn Images

With Chandler Morris, Grady Brosterhous and Bjorn Jurgensen off the table, having Missouri transfer quarterback Beau Pribula commit to UVA was a highlight of the offseason. His signing solved one of Virginia's largest problems.

He is expected to become UVA's starter, but filling the shoes of Morris will not be an easy undertaking. Pribula brings incredible agility to the field, along with a sense of leadership that UVA will thrive on. He's avery different type of quarterback than Morris, but his playmaking abilities are going to propel Virginia this season.

Transfer Class Named Best in Program History

Missouri Tigers Beau Pribula | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite Elliott's lack of urgency when the transfer portal first opened, he finally gained momentum and was able to land notable players. As mentioned, Pribula headlines the class, but his fellow incoming transfers should not be underestimated.

Elliott was praised for his work in the portal last year, but his new transfer class could flourish even more. Only time will tell how the newcomers will perform, but at first glance, this looks like an imposing squad.

UVA Reaches College Football Playoff

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is certainly a bold prediction, but it's far from impossible. The Cavaliers were heartbroken after Duke knocked them out of the ACC Championship Game, 27-20. Heading into this coming season, the Hoos have a clear picture of where their weaknesses are, and now they have a fresh opportunity to turn around those pitfalls.

UVA is likely going to serve as one of the top contenders in their conference this season, and unlike last year, expectations are quite high for Elliott's program. Is this the year in which the Cavaliers could win it all?

