Three Major Reasons Why Virginia Football Is an ACC Contender in 2026

The Virginia Cavaliers had a remarkable run during their 2025 campaign, ultimately earning a spot in the ACC Championship Game, where they faced the Missouri Tigers. Although they had hoped to reach the highly touted CFP, the truth is that few expected the Cavaliers to make it to the conference title game.

Having achieved such substantial success last year, Virginia now has credibility under its belt. However, that credibility isn't permanent. If they want to maintain their imposing title, they will need to perform well this year.

Fortunately, it looks like the Cavaliers are right on track. Head coach Tony Elliott has been working on his roster, plugging the various gaps each passing day. Considering their offseason adjustments, UVA stands a strong chance at reaching the ACC Championship Game once again. Here are three reasons why Virginia is shaping up to be a top contender in their conference this year.

Returning Veterans

Virginia Cavaliers' linebacker Maddox Marcellus | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Elliott has been able to retain several players this offseason, including a few who had entered the portal. Two of the top standouts to return are linebacker Maddox Marcellus and wide receiver Kameron Courtney.

Once this duo entered the portal, UVA was left with massive holes in its roster. In 2025, Marcellus logged 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one pass breakup. Courtney recorded 25 receptions for 234 yards, while nabbing a 38-yard rushing touchdown. They are well-versed in the Cavaliers' culture and already have a relationship with Elliott, who has done a good job at balancing veterans and newcomers on his roster.

Incoming Transfers

Virginia Cavaliers' head coach Tony Elliott | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Virginia has landed a great deal of incoming transfers this offseason, each one bringing new skills and experience to the field. Headlining this year's transfer class is, of course, quarterback Beau Pribula of Missouri. Last year, he completed 182 of 270 passes for 1,941 yards at 67.4%, recording 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions along the way.

Another major commitment was quarterback Eli Holstein, who provides additional depth in this department. Holstein is transferring from Pittsburgh, where he completed 77 of 125 passes for 1,081 yards at 61.6%, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

They’ve Done It Once, They Can Do It Again

Virginia Cavaliers' head coach Tony Elliott | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The number one reason why UVA is gearing up to be a top ACC contender this year boils down to the fact that they've already reached the conference title game—the Cavaliers know they're capable of it.

This past year, Virginia silenced their doubters rather quickly, clinching upset after upset. UVA is certainly not without talent heading into its next campaign, and already having a successful season behind them, they're lining back up to be a serious threat in the ACC.

More Virginia Football News: