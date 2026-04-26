Former Virginia WR Cam Ross Signs With the Denver Broncos as an Undrafted Free Agent

Former Virginia wide receiver Cam Ross is heading to the NFL. According to reports, Ross is going to be signing as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

#UVA receiver Cam Ross has signed a UDFA deal with the Denver Broncos pic.twitter.com/ekRlqM62ak — Izzie Begley (@izbegley) April 26, 2026

Ross arrived to Charlottesville as a James Madison transfer and it was evident from the first game he had game breaking ability. Ross had an elite first game against Coastal Carolina, both as a receiver and as a player on special team, which had to make him an attractive player for an NFL team.

Ross was the third leading receiver for UVA last season, catching 53 passes for 543 yards and two touchdowns, averaging over 10.2 yards per catch.

Ross did not get an invite to the NFL Combine, but he made up for it at UVA's pro day by running a 4.36 40-yard dash, which would have been one of the fastest times at the combine. While that was a great time, Ross later said that he was hoping to get his time in the 4.2 range, which would have seen him shooting up draft boards.

Ross transferred to Virginia this winter after one year at JMU, where he recorded 37 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns. While at JMU, he had a huge game vs North Carolina in which he caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown as the Dukes got the win.

How does UVA replace him?

This is going to be one of the harder players to replace on UVA's roster.

Virginia has some pretty big question marks at the receiver position following Ross's departure, along with some other impactful players.

Guys like Rico Flores Jr, DaShawn Martin, and TyLryic Coleman, amongst others, showed out in the spring game and UVA head coach Tony Elliott likes the competition that is brewing:

“When you look at it, we'll travel 11 wide receivers, and we'll probably play eight throughout the course of the game. So, they got to play uh all game long. They got to run all day long. They got to make the routine plays. They got to make the impossible plays. That's a group right there where you want competition, but I think the biggest thing is truly having competitive depth because the competition's going to play out the way that it does. But what you know with wideouts, because they run so much, there's generally a soft tissue here, soft tissue there, where, you know, they might be down for a week or two and then the next guy has to step up. So, the competition's been good, but I think the biggest thing is truly building a competitive depth with that unit.”

Ross is going to be a tough player to replace and UVA has to hope it can find another NFL caliber receiver in their room.