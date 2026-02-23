A.J. Brown Next Team Odds: Patriots Set as Team Most Likely to Land Eagles Star

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown made a ton of headlines during the 2025 season, and a lot of them weren't for his play on the field.

Brown was frustrated with the Eagles' offense for a lot of the campaign, saying on a live stream that his fantasy owners should trade him during the season. He came on strong in the second half of the year, helping the Eagles win the NFC East, but that hasn't stopped speculation that he could be on the move in the offseason.

Trading the star receiver wouldn't be easy for the Eagles, as he carries a cap hit of over $23 million in the 2026 season and would cost the team over $72 million in dead cap if he was somehow released. The more likely time for a Brown trade or release would be ahead of the 2027 season when his dead cap number is just over $27 million.

Still, oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook recently posted odds for Brown's next team with the NFL offseason upon us. The Eagles are favored to retain the star receiver into the 2026 campaign, but there is an interesting contender as the most likely franchise to poach him from Philly.

A.J. Brown Trade Odds for 2026 Season

The Eagles are -150 to keep Brown for the 2026 season, but the New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel are +175 to land Brown in the offseason. Vrabel coached Brown during his time with the Tennessee Titans, and the Patriots could use a true No. 1 receiver to help Drake Maye take the next step after reaching the Super Bowl in just his second season.

There are a few more contenders for Brown, like the wide receiver-needy Buffalo Bills (+800), but oddsmakers believe they are much more of a long shot than the Patriots (+175).

Reuniting with Vrabel could be exactly what Brown needs to get back into the conversation for being a top-five receiver in the league. Brown made 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven scores in the 2025 season, but he's seen his numbers fall off in back-to-back campaigns in Philly.

After going for over 1,400 yards in his first two seasons with the Eagles, Brown has finished with 1,079 yards (in 13 games) and 1,003 yards (in 15 games) the last two seasons. After he voiced his frustrations in 2025, Brown saw an uptick in targets, receiving 10 or more looks in five of the last seven games he played in during the regular season.

While oddsmakers seem to think that New England could make a push for Brown, the team does have a solid receiving group, led by veteran Stefon Diggs. New England may not want to commit a ton of cap space to the receiver position, especially since it has glaring holes on the offensive line.

Plus, there's not guarantee that the Eagles even entertain trading Brown in the offseason.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman seemed to shoot down any trade rumors at the team's end-of-season news conference.

"It is hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J. is a great player," Roseman said.

"I think from my perspective, that's what we're going out and looking for when we go out here in free agency, in the draft, just trying to find great players who love football, and he's that guy."

Anything can happen in the NFL, especially if New England or another team dangles a major offer ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, but it seems like Brown will stay put in Philly. The Eagles are tied for fifth in the odds to win the Super Bowl next season at +1400.

