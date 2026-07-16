Four Virginia Cavaliers who could be fantasy football stars

Fantasy college football has arrived on Yahoo. Throughout the 2026 season, football enthusiasts can compete with one another in an ultra-popular staple of American football culture.

The Virginia Cavaliers are available as draftable options in Yahoo’s college fantasy game. Some of those players could end up being quite valuable. Fantasy stardom does not equate to real-life stardom — some of the best players on the field may be on the offensive line, excluded from fantasy value — but the Cavaliers have some stalwarts who could dominate in fantasy.

Virginia as a team offense

One of the biggest differences between Yahoo’s college fantasy football and the NFL version is the addition of team offense position. The Cavaliers could be a strong option given their talent, experience, and broadly manageable schedule. Virginia could overload the scoreboard against Norfolk State and Delaware. More importantly, the Cavaliers do not face Miami, Louisville, Clemson, Pitt or Georgia Tech.

The team offense position works like this: three points for a touchdown, 1.5 points for the first 300 yards of total offense (.25 for every 50 yards after), one point for a made field goal and one point for winning the game. A loss of two points occurs for a turnover, and losing the game subtracts one point from the team's offense’s total.

RB Jekail Middlebrook

If a league uses the points per reception (PPR) scoring system, a running back like Jekail Middlebrook could be a strong option. Middlebrook ranked top five nationally in receptions by a running back last season — his receiving talent could shine at Virginia as well.

In NFL fantasy leagues, prolific receiving backs often outscore a bellcow running back with limited receiving production.

RB Peyton Lewis

Lewis, like Middlebrook, could also flash some receiving skills. However, Lewis’ primary scoring output might be closer towards the goal line. Lewis is a strong, powerful runner — Tennessee used him as a redzone weapon often in 2025.

If he is the lead running back on an ACC contender, Lewis deserves a spot on this list. His offensive line is one of the nation's best, which should help Lewis produce notable fantasy statistics.

TE John Rogers

Here is a wildcard scenario — if John Rogers steps up to fill the Sage Ennis role, he could earn a healthy dose of redzone targets. Rogers is not a household name, but he could easily outperform his average draft spot if he becomes a touchdown magnet.

More likely than not, Rogers will not get drafted at all in most college fantasy drafts. However, in NFL fantasy football, players who are diamonds in the rough are usually the ones that make a difference on high-quality teams. Rogers could be one at a position that is often a weak spot on fantasy football teams.